MPA Named Official Chassis 2021 PRS Season for 5th Consecutive Year

Comer, Ga. (Ammoland.com) – MasterPiece Arms (MPA), manufacturers of precision-made competitive rifles, chassis, and pistols, is honored to have been named the Official Chassis of the 2021 Precision Rifle Series (PRS) Season. This is the fifth consecutive year that MPA has been named the Official Chassis of the PRS. MPA will also sponsor multiple PRS Regional 1-Day matches throughout the year and several Pro Series matches, including the MPA Spring Shootout, the MPA Summer Shootout, and the MPA Fall Shootout, which have proved to be some of the more popular PRS Pro Series matches in the past.

“We are committed to producing innovative, quality-built chassis and rifles that every shooter can rely on when it counts, whether that is in the field hunting, on-the-range training, or during competition. It is an honor to be named once more as the Official Chassis of the PRS. We want our customers to feel valued and heard before, during, and after they purchase one of our hand-built precision rifles, so we always listen to their feedback as it has helped us to continually make innovations and produce a better product,” commented Phil Cashin, owner of MPA.

The MPA Matrix Chassis, introduced in the fall of 2019, has quickly become a favorite chassis of PRS competitors. Designed as the most revolutionary chassis ever produced, it features a multitude of configurations in grips, thumb rests, and trigger finger supports. The primary interface between the shooter and the rifle (the grip) has over 100 different options. The MPA Matrix Chassis features six different grip options (three swept and three vertical), three different thumb rest designs, and four different trigger finger support options. It also has M-LOK slots along the side of the chassis forend and barricade stop holes along the bottom of the forend. The forend of the chassis is two inches longer than the standard BA or BA Competition Chassis. MSRP ranges $1,250 – $1,450.

The MPA BA Competition Chassis is MPA’s highly successful full-size chassis. It is specifically designed to give shooters a competitive advantage when shooting in long-range tactical rifle competitions, such as the PRS. It can be a drop-in replacement for Remington 700 footprint actions, as well as Tikka, Howa, Savage, and a variety of other inlets. Whether interested in increasing the accuracy capabilities of an existing action, adding tactical features to a rifle, or building a precision rifle for long-range competitions, this chassis is sure to exceed expectations. It is also a great option for a variety of other applications in which accuracy, versatility, adjustable fit, and durability are desired. MSRP ranges from $999 – $1,150.

MasterPiece Arms continues to keep the PRS competitive shooter in mind with its BA PMR (Precision Match Rifle) Pro Competition Rifle, which is designed specifically for the Production Class requirements of the PRS, keeping in mind the price threshold of $2,500. This is an approved rifle for the Production Class of the PRS and includes many competition-related features for only $2,499.

The PRS is the preeminent rifle organization in the world, structuring a yearly point race for both the PRS Pro Bolt Gun Series and the PRS Regional Series. The PRS Championship Shooting Series is synonymous with precision rifle shooting. The PRS is home to countless competitors, including 6,000 active PRS shooters with scores being tracked. The PRS unites the 40 most renowned national pro series precision rifle competitions and continues to expand the PRS Regional Series, which hosts hundreds of one-day matches from coast to coast. The influence of the PRS, with more than 1,000 professional-level competitions and growing global presence, extends in every conceivable direction inspiring the precision rifle community at its grassroots, hometown level.

For more information on MasterPiece Arms and their product line of rifles, chassis systems, pistols, and accessories, visit www.masterpiecearms.com.

About MasterPiece Arms:

MasterPiece Arms‘ main offices, located in Comer, Georgia, combine quality engineering and state-of-the-art manufacturing to design and produce firearms, such as highly successful BA Rifles and Chassis Systems. Masterpiece Arms uses high accuracy CNC machining, turning, barrel making, laser cutting, and bending in its manufacturing process controlled by their ISO9002/TS16949 Registered Quality System.

MPA engineers test and retest our weapons to provide customers with one of the most enjoyable guns available. With versatile uses, such as personal and home protection, long-range shooting, hunting, and tactical interests, MPA products are one of a kind and backed by a lifetime warranty for original owners. Learn more about MasterPiece Arms products at www.masterpiecearms.com or call 866.803.0000.

