Nevada: Assembly Passes Ban on Home-Built Firearms

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Yesterday, the Assembly voted 26-16 to pass an amended version of Assembly Bill 286, to end the centuries-old practice of making firearms for personal use. Fortunately, they did amend the bill to remove the expansion of “gun-free zones” where law-abiding citizens are left defenseless. AB 286 will now be sent to the Senate for further consideration.

Assembly Bill 286, sponsored by Assembly Member Sandra Jauregui (D-41), essentially bans home-built firearms for personal use by imposing requirements that far exceed those in federal law. It prohibits private individuals from possessing certain unregulated components commonly used by hobbyists to make their own firearms. This confiscatory bill also bans possession of existing, legal, home-built firearms.

