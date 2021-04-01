Nevada: Committee to Vote On Bill to Expand Prohibited Persons Category

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Today, the Assembly Judiciary Committee will hold a work session and vote on Assembly Bill 42. This bill expands prohibited persons in Nevada. Please contact committee members and ask them to OPPOSE AB 42, or AMEND the bill to not expand the scope of prohibited persons beyond federal law.

Assembly Bill 42 is a bill that, on its face, focuses on the procedural process for those accused of misdemeanor domestic violence. However, the bill also contains an expansion of who will be subject to a lifetime firearm prohibition for certain misdemeanor crimes. Current state law mirrors federal law for disqualifying misdemeanor domestic violence offenses. This legislation removes the federal definition, and inserts a broader definition, beyond the scope of federal law, and recognizes offenses from other jurisdictions that are the same, or similar.

Again, please contact committee members and ask them to OPPOSE AB 42 or AMEND the bill to not expand the scope of prohibited persons beyond federal law.

