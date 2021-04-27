NEW This Week on Shooting USA – The Florida State IDPA Championship

Nashville, TN -(AmmoLand.com)- Florida is open and so is International Defensive Pistol Association competition at the Florida State Championships. Nearly 300 competitors show up at the Universal Shooting Academy ranges to shoot real-world challenges and contend for the state titles.
Plus the story of the AK that is one of History’s Guns and is the most widely used assault rifle chosen by America’s Enemies.
Then Colt announces the newest snake gun. The big one is back, the Anaconda.
And James Jean has something totally impossible to show us, that’s not impossible for him. More Info…
USA AIR TIMES
Wednesday 9:00 PM Eastern and Pacific, 8:00 PM Central on Outdoor Channel.
Shooting USA is listed as a one-hour show in your cable menu.
AND IN CANADA
On The Sportsman Canada Channel.
Our Same Show, the Same Week, as in the USA. Thursday and Saturday.
NRA Discount Reactivated for Shooting USA Viewers
Find the NRA logo on the home page at www.ShootingUSA.com . Click through to find our discounts for joining or renewing your NRA Membership. We are going to need a strong NRA as the Supreme Court hears the case for concealed carry.
New Contact Number for Shooting USA
We have new phone service if you need to contact us. You’ll find the new number on the Contact Page at www.ShootingUSA.com General Number: 615-614-3688
Shooting Ranges and Competitions are open and happening. Grab some of your ammo stash and get out there shooting again. And wherever you go, Stay Armed.
Subscribe to see all our shows as often as you like at a new lower price per month. https://vimeo.com/ondemand/shootingusa
Defending the 2nd by Example in the 27th Year
About Shooting USA:
Jim Scoutten, America’s Most Watched Firearms Reporter, has been on the beat for 25 years, reporting the stories of the Shooting Sports and the Firearms Industry. The show produces a series of popular segments focusing on historical guns, the personalities in the sport and industry, insider reports from gun tests, and practical tips from shooting sports pros. The show appeals to shooting sports enthusiasts of all ages and skill levels by providing practical tips on safely handling, modifying and repairing their favorite guns.
For more information, please visit www.ShootingUSA.com
IDPA is a REALLY GOOD way to learn the defensive use of a hand gun. It’s good practice. You will need 50 rounds per match, ear and eye protection. There is a small entrance fee so you won’t break the bank. You will meet some world class shooters. There are several classes of shooters re: their competency level. It’s eye opening to watch someone who knows how to run a handgun. You realize pretty quickly just how fast a situation can go sideways in real life. There are normally 4 stages per match and they are timed and scored so… Read more »
Or, you can bypass the beginner rungs and shoot USPSA matches.
I shot IDPA for a number of years and went to the Nationals in Mississippi four years in a row and took home some awards; my eldest son took home more and bigger awards.
We had started shooting USPSA by then and with the stuff Bill Wilson was doing we left IDPA in the dust and I have been shooting USPSA ever since. Have a match this Saturday as a matter of fact.
Nothing wrong with IDPA, just know that there are other fish out there, waiting.