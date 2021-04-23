Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Outdoorsmen always use flashlights don’t we? I know that I do, whether I’m hunting, fishing, backpacking, hiking or scouting. We never plan to have a disaster…. But, disasters hit. Blow-outs, lost, someone gets hurt, hiking out in the dark on sketchy trails, tracking animals way after sundown, hiking into your hunting/fishing spot in the dark in wolf, bear and cougar country and the list goes on and on.

I remember one year my buddy had packed in a couple of days earlier and set up elk camp. I got to the trailhead a couple of days later and had hit the trailhead well after dark. At the trailhead were two guys and a pack string of llamas. They were rattled. They said you aren’t going in now, are you? We just had a pack of wolves surrounding us and we barely made it out. I said yea, I have to meet some guys downstream to elk hunt tomorrow.

I finished loading my pack and took off. I had some rinky-dink flashlight, an early model of a rechargeable light. I got about 2-300 yds. down the trail and it conked out on me. That was a fun hike in by myself in the dark. Besides the wolves, bears and cougars, the trails are treacherous. Since then, I have become a staunch believer in good flashlights. And being a tightwad, I like rechargeable flashlights. This brings up today’s Product Review featuring the NIGHTSTICK’S USB-578XL 900-LUMEN DUAL-LIGHT ™ TACTICAL FLASHLIGHT.

I don’t want a Barney Fife 2-foot long heavy flashlight. It’s got to be something semi-compact or else I won’t carry it but it’s also got to be powerful or it’s no good. The NIGHTSTICK’S USB-578XL 900-LUMEN DUAL-LIGHT TACTICAL FLASHLIGHT fits the bill. It is 6” long and only weighs 6.9 oz. and is rechargeable. Any USB cable will work for charging it. I’ve also got to get another Solar Panel so I can recharge it while in the backcountry.

I know, you can say that a lot of flashlights fit that bill. One unique feature that this one has though that none of my other ones has is that it also has what they call a downward facing floodlight. Here’s what that is. You can turn on the normal beam but it also has a beam that shines down on the path in front of you. That way you don’t have to keep the main beam shining right at your feet because the floodlight takes care of illuminating the path so you can see in front of you. This could be beneficial in many situations such as when tracking a wounded bear or hiking in on a tight mountain trail at night. You can glance down and see the path in front of you but also be scanning what is coming up.

The NIGHTSTICK’S USB-578XL 900-LUMEN DUAL-LIGHT TACTICAL FLASHLIGHT comes with a clip which would be nice to clip onto a strap on your backpack so as to be handy. I’m going to like this light and am carrying it on a trip with me as we speak…. Er, type. The MSRP is $119.95 and as is usual, we will close with the specs.

Metal Dual-Light Rechargeable Flashlight w/Holster – Blue

The USB-578XL USB Dual-Light™ Tactical Flashlight uses an LED rated at 900 lumens on high for 3 hours but can be extended up to 22 hours in low mode (150 lumens). At only 5.8 inches long and weighing only 6.9 oz, this metal tactical flashlight is multi-functional, cycling between high, medium, and low modes with an optional strobe when you press twice in succession on the upper tail-cap switch. The secondary switch located below provides 250 lumens for 3.5 hours. Press both buttons independently to go into exclusive dual-light mode at 500 lumens for 2.5 hours which is ideal to light up your downward-facing proximity and at a distance for maximum illumination. The USB-578XL is rated IP-X7 waterproof and features a discretely sleeved collar that opens for direct USB charging. The built-in charging indicator turns from red to green when fully charged. Included is a 2 foot USB charging cable, lithium-ion rechargeable battery, and CR123 battery carrier (batteries not included) for added convenience.

Nightstick’s USB-578Xl Tactical Flashlight Features

LED technology

Momentary or constant-on flashlight with H/M/L/Strobe modes

Independent downward facing floodlight

Dual-Light™ design for maximum illumination

Aircraft-grade 6061-T6 aluminum housing with Type III hard anodized finish

IP-X7 Waterproof

Chemical, heat and impact resistant

USB cord with rechargeable lithium-ion battery (included)

Can also run on 2 CR123 batteries (not included)

Serialized for personal identification

Low Battery Indicator

Removable snap-on pocket clip

Specifications

Flashlight Lumens: 900 / 350 / 150

Floodlight Lumens: 250

Beam Distance: 196 m / 132 m / 79 m

Drop Rating: 2 m

Dust/Water Rating: IP-X7 Waterproof

Flashlight Runtime: 3 / 6 / 22

Floodlight Runtime: 3.5

Dual-Light Runtime: 2.5

Switch Function: Upper Tail Switch – Momentary or Constant-on Flashlight with High/Medium/Low/Strobe modes. Lower Tail Switch – Floodlight. Dual

Light

Length: 5.8 in

Weight: 6.9 oz

Handle Diameter: 1.03 in

Head Diameter: 1.29 in

Light Source: LED

Case Material: Aircraft-grade 6061-T6 Aluminum w/Type III Hard Anodized Finish

Body Color: Blue

Quantity of Batteries: 1

Power Source: Rechargeable Lithium-ion Battery

Package Contents: Light, Lithium-ion Rechargeable Battery, Removable Snap-On Pocket Clip, USB Cable, CR123 Battery Carrier, Cordura Holster

Warranty: Limited Lifetime





About Tom Claycomb

Tom Claycomb has been an avid hunter/fisherman throughout his life as well as an outdoor writer with outdoor columns in the magazine Hunt Alaska, Bass Pro Shops, Bowhunter.net, and freelances for numerous magazines and newspapers. “To properly skin your animal, you will need a sharp knife. I have an e-article on Amazon Kindle titled Knife Sharpening #ad for $.99 if you’re having trouble.”