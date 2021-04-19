NJ Gov. Murphy Begs For Package of Rights-Trampling Gun Control

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- In yet another blatant attempt to further infringe upon the right to keep and bear arms, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy unveiled his latest in a long line of unconstitutional, rights-infringing gun control schemes.

Lauded by statists and anti-rights special interest groups, Murphy’s plot to prevent the People of New Jersey from exercising their natural rights contains a number of tyrannical provisions intended to redline your rights. These include demanding the State’s legislature:

Further complicate New Jersey’s ineffective and unconstitutional FOID bureaucracy

Mandate “classes” for those seeking to exercise their right to bear arms

Force gun owners to store their firearms in a way that leaves them unable to be used for immediate self-defense

Update the definition of “destructive device” to include .50 caliber firearms

Eliminate the right of those under 21 from purchasing long guns

Wholly prevent newcomers to the state from bringing with them their previously legally-acquired firearms without first getting the permission of the State

Establish a digital database to track every single ammunition purchase within the state

Require the absurd and nonexistent “microstamping” technology to effectively ban all new firearm designs (the subject of an FPC challenge)

Establishing a bizarre legal scheme to use punitive legislation and litigation to eliminate gun manufacturers, eliminating the People’s access to their rights

As well as directly:

Funneling taxpayer dollars directly to anti-gun advocacy groups operating under the veil of “public health”

Empowering taxpayer-funded, anti-gun think tanks at public universities

Mandating the use of State-sponsored anti-rights propaganda into already traumatic school shooting drills

Holding a ‘confiscation conference’ to have tyrants from across the country will meet and discuss how best to assault the People’s natural rights

