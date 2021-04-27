Primary Arms Optics Releases GLx 2x Prism With ACSS Gemini Reticle

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Primary Arms Optics has released a brand-new reticle option for their popular GLx 2x Prism Scope: the ACSS Gemini. Designed for 9mm carbines and AR pistols, the ACSS Gemini reticle incorporates all the advanced features of ACSS and adapts it for a PCC format. At $369.99, the Primary Arms GLx 2x Prism with ACSS Gemini 9mm Reticle [MPN:710050] is certain to be a top choice for those seeking an innovative CQB optic for their pistol-caliber carbine.

Originally released in June 2020, the Primary Arms Optics GLx 2x Prism bridges the gap between reflex sights and conventional prism optics. The GLx 2x Prism is part of Primary Arms’ GLx optic series, which brings premium technology and materials into an approachable price range.

Weighing in at only 11oz, the GLx 2x Prism is comparable to many full-size red dot and holographic weapon sights, though the ultra-clear 2x magnification and etched ACSS® ballistic-compensating reticle provide additional precision at further distances. The daylight-bright illumination with Primary Arms Optics’ patented AutoLive® motion-sensing on/off technology grants the user enhanced performance in any environment or lighting condition, while conserving runtime for an extended 20,000-hour battery-life. Since this is a magnified optic with an adjustable diopter, it is well-suited for marksmen with astigmatism, which can greatly impair the visibility of other traditional reflex sights.

The ACSS Gemini is an all-new BDC reticle designed for use with 9mm carbines. The Gemini uses an intuitive layout that integrates vertical and horizontal auto-ranging, a moving target lead, ballistic drop holdovers, and an infinitely precise center chevron with bold outer horseshoe. When paired with the GLx 2x’s innate agility, the ACSS Gemini allows for quick hits in close-quarters and precision at medium range.

“In the right situation, pistol caliber carbines have so many advantages,” says Terry Mears, Director of Product Marketing at Primary Arms Optics. “We are proud to provide PCC owners one more advantage with the ACSS Gemini reticle, an all-new BDC reticle designed for use with 9mm carbines.”

About Primary Arms Optics

Founded in 2008, Primary Arms Optics® is a leading innovator in tactical optics, offering a comprehensive selection of rifle scopes, prism scopes, red dot sights, optic mounts, and accessories. Primary Arms’ exclusive ACSS reticles combine bullet drop compensation, range estimation, wind holds, and moving target leads into one cohesive, easy-to-use system. While traditional reticles rely on complex mathematics and subtensions, ACSS reticles feed the most important information directly to the marksman, allowing them to take faster shots with greater precision. Primary Arms Optics produces several tiers of products to meet the needs of any budget. The premier PLx® optics line prioritizes clarity and craftsmanship with first-class materials. The mid-tier GLx optics incorporate premium technologies with approachable pricing, while the popular SLx® optics offer both proven reliability and value. Every Primary Arms Optics product is hand-inspected at their Houston-based headquarters, and all their products come with a Primary Arms lifetime warranty.