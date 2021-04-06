Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Sportsmans Guide has in-stock and shipping 1000 rounds of Prvi Partizan M855, 5.56x45mm NATO, FMJ, 62 Grain ammunition for $840.74 for buyers club members with FREE shipping. That is $0.840 each a round. If you keep missing out on 5.56 as it keeps selling out, then here is a chance at picking some up if you get on it quick.

Current-production Ammo made by Prvi Parizan, the top Serbian ammo manufacturer since 1928. It’s smooth-feeding and straight-shooting Ammo with consistent and dependable performance you can rely on. Key Specifications Item Number: 227302

Mfg. Number: SS109

UPC: 8605003807186

Caliber: 5.56x45mm NATO

Bullet Weight: 62 grain

Bullet Style: Full Metal Jacket

Muzzle Velocity: 3,020 FPS

Muzzle Energy: 1,255 ft.-lbs.

Case Type: Brass

Primer Type: Boxer

Corrosive: No

Rounds: 1,000 NOTE: While the 5.56x45mm NATO round will fit in a .223 Remington chamber, 5.56 NATO is a military round that runs at higher pressures, and is not recommended for use in .223 Remington chambers.

