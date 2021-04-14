RCBS Expands Matchmaster and Group D Die Lineups

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- RCBS, the leading manufacturer of ammunition reloading equipment for rifles and pistols, has announced the expansion of its Matchmaster and Group D Die offerings with the addition of several new cartridge options.

The RCBS Matchmaster Die line now includes a 6mm ARC model for both its standalone Competition Seating Die and the full Competition FL Bushing Die Set. The RCBS Group D Die line has added FL die sets for 22 Creedmoor, 6mm GT, .300 PRC, 6.5 Weatherby RPM, 9.3x64mm Brenneke, 8x58mmR Danish Krag, 8x50mmR Austrian, and 30R Blaser. With new Matchmaster and Group D Dies for additional cartridges, more shooters are trusting RCBS for their reloading needs no matter what they shoot.

The Matchmaster Die Set includes two dies intended for precision reloading. It consists of a full-length sizer die with an expander-decapping unit and a seater die with a bullet seater window. Some of the notable features on the Matchmaster Die set are a bullet loading window, micrometer adjustable seater, free-floating/self-centering bullet seating system found in the seating die plus a titanium carbo-nitride expander found in the sizing dies that reduces the force required when sizing with the expander button installed.

The Group D Die is designed for reloading bottleneck cases and consists of a full-length sizer die with an expander-decapping unit and seater die with bullet seater plug. The die brings the case to minimum Sporting Arms and Ammunition Manufacturers’ Institute (SAAMI) cartridge dimensions.

MSRP is $185.95 for the Matchmaster Competition FL Bushing Die Set and $128.95 for just the Matchmaster Competition Seating Die. All models of the Group D Die have an MSRP of $89.95. Both the Matchmaster and Group D sets also come with a lifetime warranty. For more information about these or other RCBS products, visit RCBS.com .

About RCBS

