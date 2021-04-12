Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Primary Arms has a sale Red Army Standard 7.62x39mm 122gr Full Metal Jacket Ammo. Get boxes of 20 rounds for $8.99. That is $0.449 each a round.

The Vympel Red Army Standard 7.62 x39mm 122 grain FMJ is an affordable and reliable round for competitive shooting or training. It is designed to enhance the performance of your AK-47 platform. The Red Army Standard features a 122 grain Full Metal Jacket (FMJ) with a Berdan-primed, lacquer steel case for optimal accuracy and reliability. The Red Army features a sealed primer pocket and case mouth with a lead core and bi-metal jacket. Features: Manufactured by Vympel

7.62x39mm

122 grain full metal jacket (FMJ) bullets

Berdan-primed, lacquer steel case

Sealed primer pocket These cartridges are manufactured in Russia by Vympel and are tested to guarantee the highest success rate no matter how extreme the conditions are for the shooter. The sealant around the Red Army Standard bullet and primer keeps moisture out making the ammunition ideal for long term storage and use in harsh environments. This cartridge is perfect for the serious shooter who is looking for a quality cartridge to provide accuracy and reliability without going broke after a day at the range.

