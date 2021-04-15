WASHINGTON D.C. –-(Ammoland.com)- Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) Acting Director Regina Lombardo today announced her retirement from the federal agency.

Lombardo began her career at the ATF in 1992 as a special agent from the Miami Field Office. She quickly raised through the ranks in Miami, eventually serving as the Group Supervisor for the High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force. Lombardo left Miami for Toronto, Canada, where Lombardo served as the Assistant ATF Country Attaché. After that, she returned to the States and served as the Chief of the ATF Leadership Institute.

Lombardo would return to the field and serve at the New York City Field Division as the Assistant Special Agent in Charge (ASAIC). She would return to Florida and finally rise to the position of Special Agent in Charge (SAIC) of the Tampa Field Division.

Lombardo eventually left the field and serve as Deputy Assistant Director of Field Operations for the Central Region. She would then make another move and take the Assistant Director of the Office of Human Resources and Professional Development. She would stay in this position until 2018.

In March of 2018, Lombardo became the Acting Deputy Director of ATF.

On April 24th, 2019 Attorney General, William Barr, nominated her to be the Acting Director of the ATF after Trump’s nominee failed to get confirmed and then Director Byron Todd Jones retired. She would begin her new position on May 1st, 2019.

Regina Lombardo issued her resignation to Attorney General Merrick Garland on April 13th, 2021. Her resignation will be effective May 31st.

She highlighted her nearly 30 years of service with the agency and the fact she served under five administrations. Lombardo claims to have executed her mission as a Special Agent with a level of integrity and professionalism.

She stated that the ATF had played a central law enforcement role in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, the civil unrest the gripped the country over the summer, and the January 6th “attack” on the Capitol. She stated that she had great pride humility to “protect and serve” as Acting Director during those times and said that her feelings never wavered.

Lombardo saluted those that served under her for their dedication, bravery, and honor, and she stated that she could not be prouder of her team. The ATF under her watch cracked down on legally owned unfinished firearms receivers, tried to regulate pistol braces through rule changes and the enforcement of the bump stock ban.

Lombardo found herself at the center of controversy when she met with the Biden transition team to discuss the ATF’s goals before the Presidential race winner was officially announced. In those meetings, she stated that the ATF’s top two priorities were pistol braces and unfinished firearms receivers. We have seen Biden target those items through executive actions.

Biden has nominated former ATF Special Agent and anti-gun activist David Chipman to take over the agency. With the nomination process so close, it is making people wonder why she is retiring now. Acting Assistant Director Marvin Richardson will take over the day-to-day operations.

Regina Lombardo Acting ATF Director Retires, Resignation Letter

