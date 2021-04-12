Remington Ammunition Hard at Work in the Heart of America

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Remington Ammunition, America’s outdoor brand known around the world for generations by outdoor enthusiasts for its iconic green boxes, today announced the much-anticipated brand homecoming and factory reboot at its Lonoke, Arkansas facility. Hundreds of American workers are now working around the clock under the highest quality standards to meet the ammunition needs of shooters and hunters across the country.

The company just released a video featuring Remington Ammunition President Jason Vanderbrink showing firsthand that Big Green is Back. Vanderbrink tours the plant, talking about his plans to dramatically ramp up production, overcome supply chain issues, and demonstrate that the storied ammunition company is working overtime to address the needs of customers around the world.

Vista Outdoor, the new steward of Remington Ammunition and the Remington brand, took ownership of the “Big Green” Arkansas manufacturing facility last October after acquiring select Remington assets. Under Vanderbrink’s leadership, Remington has been working 24/7 to retool and reopen the plant, hiring hundreds of skilled American workers to revitalize operations.

“Today marks a historic milestone for our industry…I am joined by the hard-working crew at Remington Ammunition, the entire team at Vista Outdoor and outdoor and shooting sports enthusiasts across America in celebrating the rebirth and resurgence of Remington Ammunition,” said Vanderbrink. “The shooting sports industry has experienced unprecedented growth and demand for high-quality ammunition, in large part driven by millions of new legal firearms owners joining our community over the last year. Our message to new owners and to our millions of die-hard Remington Ammunition fans is that our operations are in full swing, our quality control is second to none and our entire team is working tirelessly to make more ammo.”

Up-to-date information about Big Green’s comeback, ammo availability and future new products are available at the company’s homepage and social media outlets. Find legendary Remington ammunition at dealers nationwide and online.

From muskets to modern day, generations of hunters and shooters have trusted legendary Remington ammunition and accessories. Loaded in Lonoke, Arkansas by American workers, our wide array of pioneering sporting and hunting ammunition promises to get the job done every time the trigger is pulled. At Remington, we’re here for everyone who loads a round of ammo into a handgun, rifle, or shotgun.

We’ve been here since 1816. Together, Remington and America have fought and won wars, put food on millions of tables and brought countless generations together at the range and in the field. We are proud of each and every round that rolls off our factory line. A brand of outdoor sports and recreation company Vista Outdoor, Remington is bringing a renewed focus to ammunition, innovation, and quality – all while staying true to Remington’s legendary heritage and stature as an American icon.