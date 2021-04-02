Remington Announces Expanded Group of Outdoor Lifestyle Licensees

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Remington, the name customers have known and trusted for generations, is proud to announce an expanded lineup of licensee partners to bring fans a wide variety of outdoor lifestyle accessories, gear, gifts, and more. These strategic partnerships have been selected to bring to market the high-quality goods that customers demand and are worthy of carrying the legendary Remington brand. From truck and ATV accessories to game feeders, home décor and a broad assortment of sporting dog products, Remington’s growing list of licensed partners is supplying the products that Remington fans desire.

“We are really excited to grow the assortment of products available representing the Remington brand with these new partners,” said Danny Evans, Remington’s Director of Licensed Products. “Additionally, we are thankful for the many longstanding relationships and valued licensees that have represented the Remington brand for so many years. These new and continued relationships play a huge part in the building blocks set in place to show everyone that Big Green is Back.”

Valued Remington Licensee Partners

Remington is always seeking quality partners to represent the Remington lifestyle in new product categories.

