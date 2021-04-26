Remington Partners with Mule Deer Foundation

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Remington Ammunition has announced a partnership to support the Mule Deer Foundation (MDF) in outreach initiatives. Remington is excited to support MDF’s efforts to strengthen our nation’s hunting and conservation heritage, increase the number of hunters and drive greater awareness to the shooting sports, hunting and outdoor lifestyle.

“We are thrilled to announce this partnership and we are looking forward to witnessing the impact MDF can make with this added support,” said Jon Zinnel, Conservation Program Manager for Remington Ammunition. “MDF is a powerful organization when it comes to actually making a difference and Remington is here to support them. The future of shooting, hunting, and conservation is all-important to our 205-year-old brand and we look forward to playing an increased role with MDF.”

As the leader in mule deer and black-tailer deer habitat conservation, MDF has put millions of dollars into on-the-ground habitat improvement and restoration to help the health of western forests and rangelands. These projects support not only deer herds, but also other wildlife while improving water quality, reducing wildfire risk and enhancing hunting access. MDF also believes that hunting heritage is a key ingredient to furthering conservation. Outreach initiatives, such as the M.U.L.E.Y. Youth Program, are aimed at educating the public on hunting, wildlife management and overall respect and enjoyment of natural resources.

“We thank Remington for their support of MDF’s outreach initiatives,” commented Joel Pedersen, MDF President and CEO. “This investment to future conservationists by Remington, is an important step to address the sustainability of our hunting traditions. This funding will enable MDF to pursue a larger audience for our outreach program, allowing us to diversify our focus and make a larger impact on the public at large.”

MDF leads efforts to conserve the iconic Mule Deer of the American West, protect and enhance its habitat, increase hunter access and minimize threats to mule deer and black-tail populations. MDF also introduces more than 10,000 youth each year to shooting sports and the hunter and shooter’s role in conservation through education programs.

To learn more about MDF and other Remington conservation partnerships, please visit Remington.com/conservation. Find Remington ammunition at dealers nationwide and online. For more information on Remington ammunition and accessories, visit www.remington.com.

About Remington

From muskets to modern day, generations of hunters and shooters have trusted legendary Remington ammunition and accessories. Loaded in Lonoke, Arkansas by American workers, our wide array of pioneering sporting and hunting ammunition promises to get the job done every time the trigger is pulled. At Remington, we’re here for everyone who loads a round of ammo into a handgun, rifle, or shotgun.

We’ve been here since 1816. Together, Remington and America have fought and won wars, put food on millions of tables and brought countless generations together at the range and in the field. We are proud of each and every round that rolls off our factory line. A brand of outdoor sports and recreation company Vista Outdoor, Remington is bringing a renewed focus to ammunition, innovation, and quality – all while staying true to Remington’s legendary heritage and stature as an American icon.