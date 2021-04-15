Take Action: Schumer Moving Fast on Red Flag Gun Seizures!

Idaho – -(AmmoLand.com)- “This whole gunfight is going to come down to ‘Red Flag Gun Seizures.’ Moderates in the GOP think they can vote for that without getting burned…and if they pass ‘Red Flags,’ Biden will use that momentum to go for AR-15’s and mags next.”

That’s what one highly placed source on Capitol Hill told me just hours ago as the fight for gun control is being waged behind the scenes and behind closed doors with a vengeance!

I wish this information was wrong.

But with Republican backstabber Marco Rubio as the LEAD SPONSOR of ‘Red Flag Gun Seizure’ legislation in the U.S. Senate.

It’s becoming very clear that if we are going to be able to stop Joe Biden’s war on guns, that fight begins with stopping ‘Red Flags!’

As we’ve told you before, Chuck Schumer needs 60 votes to pass a cloture motion, the procedural step required to end debate on a bill and hold the actual vote. With 50 Democrats in the Senate, that’s a tall order, even with some Republican betrayals.

So while the radical left would much prefer to see immediate action on Dianne Feinstein’s ban on the AR-15 and a national database of every gun owner in America (H.R. 8), they just don’t have the votes right now.

The Republicans in the Senate COULD just stand tall and refuse to advance ANY PART of Biden’s war on guns…but as gun owners have seen time and again…that’s not what usually happens.

Instead, the backstabbing moderates in the Republican conference like Marco Rubio, Mitt Romney, and Lindsay Graham do their best to convince the Republicans to ‘offer up a common-sense compromise so we do something on guns.’

And that’s why Florida Republican Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott are the lead sponsors on S. 292, a massive ‘Red Flag Gun Seizure’ spending bill that bribes state legislatures into enacting this law at the state level, with taxpayer dollars!

Contact your Senators so they know that you expect them to oppose this garbage with everything they’ve got!

As a reminder, if 10 Republicans lock arms with the leftists in the Senate and vote for S. 292, gun owners in Idaho can expect:

Liberal judges to order the seizure of your firearms before you have been arrested or convicted of a crime and based solely on the word of an embittered personal enemy (think ex-spouse) that you haven’t seen in years!

The destruction of your due process rights, by allowing your guns to be seized through secret, ex-parte, court proceedings that you would know nothing about, much less be allowed to attend!

A lifetime gun ban in many cases, as the laws often allow the issuing judge or requesting party to seek a renewal every year, which would be granted unless you can prove that you’re ‘safe.’

You see, ‘Red Flag Gun Seizures’ are the radical left’s dream come true because they allow the government to seize every firearm you own — not just your AR-15’s — and without the ‘hassle’ of having to convict you of a crime in a court of law!

It would be a mistake to underestimate the severity of this threat.

While the passage of ‘Red Flag Gun Seizures’ would be a massive loss for gun owners like you and me, it’s only a stepping stone for the radical left who wants to use the passage of this bill to build momentum for their ultimate goal of disarming every gun owner in America!

THE VERY MINUTE they pass ‘Red Flags,’ they would move right on to the rest of their agenda.

So these freedom-hating zealots (like Senator Chris Murphy, D-CT) are going ‘all in,’ working overtime to pressure moderate Republicans into agreeing with them.

And given how much Republican support this bill already has — and how much betrayal gun owners have experienced from Republicans at the state and federal level over the last two years — it’s vital that Idaho Senators Crapo and Risch hear from you now!

So please sign your petition against S. 292, and then make a donation to help the Idaho Second Amendment Alliance get the word out about this bill to every gun owner in Idaho.

Please donate NOW!

For Idaho,

Greg Pruett

President

Idaho Second Amendment Alliance

Idaho Second Amendment Alliance is a nonprofit, nonpartisan, single-purpose organization dedicated to preserving and protecting the Constitutionally protected right to keep and bear arms through an aggressive grassroots program designed to mobilize public opposition to the anti-gun legislation.

