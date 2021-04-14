Shellback Tactical Defender 2.0 Active Shooter Kit w/ Level IV Plates $379.57 FREES&H

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- LAPolice Gear has a great buy on the Shellback Tactical Defender 2.0 Active Shooter Armor Kit that is already priced right but with coupon code “11DEAL”, you can pick one up for $379.57 with FREE economy shipping.

Shellback Tactical Defender 2.0 Active Shooter Armor Kit The Shellback Tactical Defender 2.0 Active Shooter Armor Kit with Level IV 1155 Plates is a complete kit that comes fully equipped with an adjustable lightweight carrier, two model 1155 level IV armor plates and a convenient carry bag for storage. Kit Components Shellback Tactical Defender 2.0 Plate Carrier x 1

Shellback Tactical Kit Carrying Bag x 1

Shellback Tactical Prevail Series Model 1155 Level IV 10 x 12 Hard Armor Plate x 2 Plate Carrier Features Constructed of durable 500 denier Nylon

Holds 10 x 12 shooter cut plates

Lightweight laser cut molle

Fully adjustable side straps and shoulders

One size fits most

Integrated padded shoulder pads for comfort

Front and back molle loop panels for placards and patches

Two integrated kangaroo M4 magazine pouches with bungee retention

One integrated tourniquet pouch marked with a red tab for easy identification

Drag handle on the rear

Lifetime warranty

Imported Kit Carrying Bag Constructed of 500 denier nylon

Bag will hold Shellback Defender 2.0 Plate Carrier, plates and magazines

Two carrying straps

Loop panels for hook placard and patches

Zipper closure

Lifetime warranty

Imported Level IV Model 1155 Plate Features NIJ level IV threat protection

NIJ 0101.06 certified and listed on NIJ CPL list

Multi-Hit Rated

Single Curve

10″ x 12″ SAPI cut

Weight – 8.2lbs

Stand alone protection

600 denier Cordura nylon exterior cover

Constructed of ceramic face with composite backing

Made in the USA

10 Year warranty Stopping Power .357 SIG FMJ

9MM

.38

.40 S&W

.44

.45

.223 BALL

5.56X45 (XM 193)

7.62 X 39 BALL

7.62 x 51 M80 Nato

M855/SS109

7.62x54R API

7.62×63 M2AP Legal info THIS IS A ITAR CONTROLLED ITEM AND WILL ONLY BE SHIPPED TO US ADDRESSES.

Shellback Tactical Defender 2.0 Active Shooter Armor Kit Cart Check 04/14/2021

