Shellback Tactical Defender 2.0 Active Shooter Kit w/ Level IV Plates $379.57 FREES&H

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- LAPolice Gear has a great buy on the Shellback Tactical Defender 2.0 Active Shooter Armor Kit that is already priced right but with coupon code “11DEAL”, you can pick one up for $379.57 with FREE economy shipping.
Shellback Tactical Defender 2.0 Active Shooter Armor Kit
The Shellback Tactical Defender 2.0 Active Shooter Armor Kit with Level IV 1155 Plates is a complete kit that comes fully equipped with an adjustable lightweight carrier, two model 1155 level IV armor plates and a convenient carry bag for storage.
Kit Components
- Shellback Tactical Defender 2.0 Plate Carrier x 1
- Shellback Tactical Kit Carrying Bag x 1
- Shellback Tactical Prevail Series Model 1155 Level IV 10 x 12 Hard Armor Plate x 2
Plate Carrier Features
- Constructed of durable 500 denier Nylon
- Holds 10 x 12 shooter cut plates
- Lightweight laser cut molle
- Fully adjustable side straps and shoulders
- One size fits most
- Integrated padded shoulder pads for comfort
- Front and back molle loop panels for placards and patches
- Two integrated kangaroo M4 magazine pouches with bungee retention
- One integrated tourniquet pouch marked with a red tab for easy identification
- Drag handle on the rear
- Lifetime warranty
- Imported
Kit Carrying Bag
- Constructed of 500 denier nylon
- Bag will hold Shellback Defender 2.0 Plate Carrier, plates and magazines
- Two carrying straps
- Loop panels for hook placard and patches
- Zipper closure
- Lifetime warranty
- Imported
Level IV Model 1155 Plate Features
- NIJ level IV threat protection
- NIJ 0101.06 certified and listed on NIJ CPL list
- Multi-Hit Rated
- Single Curve
- 10″ x 12″ SAPI cut
- Weight – 8.2lbs
- Stand alone protection
- 600 denier Cordura nylon exterior cover
- Constructed of ceramic face with composite backing
- Made in the USA
- 10 Year warranty
Stopping Power
- .357 SIG FMJ
- 9MM
- .38
- .40 S&W
- .44
- .45
- .223 BALL
- 5.56X45 (XM 193)
- 7.62 X 39 BALL
- 7.62 x 51 M80 Nato
- M855/SS109
- 7.62x54R API
- 7.62×63 M2AP
Legal info
THIS IS A ITAR CONTROLLED ITEM AND WILL ONLY BE SHIPPED TO US ADDRESSES.
