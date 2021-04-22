SIG SAUER Academy to Host Speed Shooting Classes

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- SIG SAUER Academy, the leading provider of the highest quality firearms instruction and tactical training in the world, is pleased to announce the addition of Speed Shooting with Max Michel to the 2021 course schedule.

“Ever wonder what a day of training is like for Team SIG Captain Max Michel? Now is your chance to find out,” said Tom Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer, and Executive Vice President, Commercial Sales, SIG SAUER, Inc. “This summer, we are excited to announce that Max is coming to SIG SAUER Academy for an exclusive speed shooting course and will cover everything from recoil management to the dynamic drills that Max utilizes in his own training routines. Come prepared to train with one of the world’s best competitive shooters.”

Speed Shooting with Max Michel is a two-day training that covers: recoil management, power stance, grip, sight picture, draw, reloads, transitions, movements, and more.

Two session dates are now available for Speed Shooting with Max Michel at the SIG SAUER Academy in Epping, New Hampshire. They are as follows:

Session 1: June 9-10

Session 2: June 14-15

To register and review the course outline, or review the comprehensive course offering for SIG SAUER Academy visit sigsaueracademy.com.

