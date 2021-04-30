SIG SAUER Modular MODX-45 Pistol Suppressor Now Shipping

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- SIG SAUER, Inc. is pleased to announce the MODX-45 Pistol Suppressor is now available and shipping. The MODX-45 is the extension of the SIG SAUER MODX line of pistol suppressors made of titanium baffles, for the ultimate in lightweight strength and performance that allows the user to personalize their suppressor for overall length, weight, and sound.

The SIG SAUER MODX-45 Suppressor is comprised of seven, 3D-printed titanium baffles and an encapsulator with 21-points of impact adjustment. The length is adjustable from 3.25 inches to 9.25 inches, the weight is adjustable from 5 ounces to 9 ounces, and the sound is adjustable from 133dB to 149dB. The suppressor is easily user-configurable and comes with two pistons, disassembly tools, .578×28 and M16x1LH pistons, and a fixed-barrel spacer and includes the most popular imperial and metric position for its given caliber.

MODX-45 Suppressor Specs:

Overall Weight: 8.75oz.

Overall Length: 9.25in.

Overall Width: 1.35in.

dB Average: 133dB

Caliber: .45

Finish: Black DLC

Baffle Material: Titanium

Mount: .578×28 and M16x1xLH Pistons

The SIG SAUER MODX-45 Suppressor is now shipping and available for purchase at retail stores. For more information about the SIG SAUER MODX-45 Suppressor, the previously released MODX-9 Pistol Suppressor, or the full line of SIG SAUER Suppressors visit sigsauer.com.

About SIG SAUER, Inc.

SIG SAUER, Inc. is a leading provider and manufacturer of firearms, electro-optics, ammunition, airguns, suppressors, and training. For over 250 years SIG SAUER, Inc. has evolved, and thrived, by blending American ingenuity, German engineering, and Swiss precision. Today, SIG SAUER is synonymous with industry-leading quality and innovation which has made it the brand of choice amongst the U.S. Military, the global defense community, law enforcement, competitive shooters, hunters, and responsible citizens. Additionally, SIG SAUER is the premier provider of elite firearms instruction and tactical training at the SIG SAUER Academy. Headquartered in Newington, New Hampshire, SIG SAUER has over 2,300 employees across nine locations. For more information about the company and product line visit: sigsauer.com.