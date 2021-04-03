|Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!
USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Kentucky Gun Co has a great text-a-check-price on the 8″ Smith & Wesson MP15-22 Pistol in 22LR for just $479.99 with FREE shipping to your FFL.
Smith & Wesson MP15-22 8″ Pistol in 22LR
Model: M&P®15-22 PISTOL
SKU: 13321
Caliber: 22 LR
Action: Semi-Auto Blow Back
Capacity: 25+1 Rounds
Barrel Length: 8″
Rifling: 1:15″ Twist
Front Sight: N/A
Rear Sight: N/A
Width: 2.0″
Overall Height: 7.0″
Overall Length:
22.8″- 25.4″
Arm Brace Collapsed / Extended
Weight: 53.6 oz
Barrel Material: Carbon Steel
Barrel Finish: Black
Receiver Material Polymer
Receiver Finish:Black
UPC Code: 022188885033
OTHER FEATURES
– M&P® Handguard with M-LOK® Slots.
– 2 Position, Receiver-Mounted Safety Lever
– Functioning Charging Handle and Shell Deflector.
– SB Tactical SBA3 Adjustable Arm Brace With Closure Strap.
– Full-Length Picatinny-Style Rail.
– One-point QD Sling Swivel Attachment Point in Arm Brace.
– Threaded Barrel with Flash Suppressor.
