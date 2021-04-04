USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Primary Arms has back-in-stock Smith & Wesson M&P 15 SPORT II 5.56 Carbines with an included CTS-103 Red Dot Sight for $749.99. Limit 1 Per Order. These will sell out again. Also the Magpul rifle version here.

Smith & Wesson M&P 15 SPORT II 5.56 Carbine The Smith & Wesson M&P 15 SPORT II is a versatile and reliable modern sporting rifle. The rifle is chambered in 5.56 NATO and features a Crimson Trace red-green dot optic sight for a wide variety of recreational, sport shooting and professional applications. This rifle is lightweight with unrivaled strength and reliability allowing you to confidently navigate any scenario. It boasts a carbine-length handguard offering a confident grip making it easy to manipulate the rifle. The upper receiver is chambered in 5.56mm with a 16-inch 4140 steel barrel and features a folding Magpul MBUS rear sight and an adjustable A2 front sight for easy target acquisition. The receiver is hammer forged from aluminum with a type III hard coat providing the strength and toughness to withstand the most severe abuse and provide maximum corrosion resistance. It features a forged integral trigger guard and chromed firing pin for reliability and optimal performance in all conditions. This rifle provides the consumer with an out-of-the box sight solution with both red or green dot reticles, the user can pick the color and the intensity of the dot that works best for them. The Smith & Wesson M&P 15 SPORT II OR is built to perform in multiple applications under various conditions. Features: Manufactured by Smith & Wesson

5.56 NATO/ .223

1:9 twist rate

A2 flash hider

16” 4140 steel barrel

Forged integral trigger guard

Folding Magpul MBUS rear sight

Adjustable A2 post front sight

Forward assist & dust cover

Armornite finish on barrel – interior and exterior

Chromed firing pin

30-round PMAG

Crimson Trace red-green dot optic sight

4.0 MOA round dot reticle

Red or green reticle

1 MOA click adjustment

CR2032 (1 Battery) An industry leader since 1852, Smith & Wesson is one of the world’s largest firearms manufacturers. With the release of the Volcanic pistol, the first American firearm capable of firing a fully self-contained cartridge, S&W cemented their name in history as an innovative firearms manufacturer. Through the years they continued to bring new designs loved by civilians, police, and military, eventually leading to their highly popular, striker fired M&P pistols. The variety of firearms from concealed handguns to precision bolt action rifles combined with S&W’s unmatched reliability and history are the reason they stand out from the crowd.

Some Related Reviews:

Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting offer on gun products, we will be passing along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, or expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.

If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily email list.

Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!