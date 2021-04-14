|Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!
USA – -(Ammoland.com)- LA Police gear has a sale running on the Streamlight Macrostream USB 500 Lumen Every-Day-Carry Flashlight for just $46.99.
This is new light at $46.99 is the new big brother of the very popular, but different, and slightly-cheaper Streamlight Microstream Flashlight found here, also a good deal. That is 47% OFF the MSRP. Check prices here. What you don’t like LA Policegear? Then check a similar deal online over here.
The Streamlight MacroStream USB Every Day Carry Flashlight is a compact flashlight that fits comfortably in the palm of your hand, pocket, or backpack. With 500 lumens of output in a 4.5″ package, the MacroStream compact flashlight offers unparalleled performance for its size.
High and low modes:
- High: 500 lumens; 90m beam; runs 2 hours
- Low: 50 lumens; 30m beam; runs 8 hours
Features:Streamlight Macrostream USB 500 Lumen Every Day Carry Flashlight Deal Cart Check
- Lithium ion battery charges in-product in 4 hours
- Multi-function push-button tail switch with charge indicator:
- Red – charging
- Green – fully charged
- Includes USB cord
- IPX4 water-resistant; 1m impact resistance tested
- Removable pocket clip also clips onto brim of hat for hands free use
- Metal sleeve protects charge port; slide sleeve forward to reveal charge port
- Compact design fits in the palm of your hand, comfortably fits in your pocket
- Charges with Streamlight’s EPU-5200 portable USB charger #22600 (sold separately)
- Durable, anodized machined aluminum construction; scratch-resistant polycarbonate lens
- Limited lifetime warranty
Specifications:
- High Lumens: 500
- Run Time on High: 2.00 hours
- Run Time on Low: 8.00 hours
- Beam Distance: 90 meters
- Max Candela: 2,000
- Battery Type: Lithium Ion
- Battery Quantity: 1
- Length: 4.50 inches
Weight: 2.20 ounces.
Streamlight Macrostream USB 500 Lumen Every-Day Carry Flashlight:
Doesn’t say what type of anodize or the light diameter??
Streamlight’s Part Number is 66230. That number doesn’t click with Amazon, because it’s a new product. A cursory web search reveals that most vendors are offering pre-order only (expected to ship by the end of May). $46.99 is a decent low price for a USB chargeable aluminum body Streamlight. Since MSRP is expected to be in the $99 range based on similar units. M
$46.99????????????? Your in article link “Microstream Flashlight” takes you to BOTACH where this light costs $27.98. And it is $32.84 on Amazon……………Proof-reading anyone?
I was thinking that $46.99 didn’t seem like a great bargain for this light. Thanks for the confirmation!
Wow!
Baldwin, reading is fundamental. This is for a new 500 lumen light Macrostream. that was just announced at SHOT Show 2020. “This is the new big brother of the very popular Streamlight Microstream Flashlight.”