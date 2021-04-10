SureFire XSC Weaponlight is Finally Here!

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- SureFire, LLC, manufacturer of the world’s finest—and most innovative—illumination tools and tactical products, is now shipping the all-new, rechargeable SureFire XSC family of micro-compact handgun WeaponLights. SureFire previously launched the XSC but ran into battery supply issues related to Covid-19. These logistics issues have since been corrected.

Extremely compact, lightweight, and durable, the XSC’s micro-footprint keeps your weapon concealable while providing the added security of a duty-grade WeaponLight. It measures less than 2 inches in length and weighs a mere 1.7 ounces—you won’t even know it’s there unless you need it. Every model in the XSC family seamlessly and securely attaches to specific handgun models: The XSC-A fits the GLOCK 43X & 48 with accessory rail, and also GLOCK 43X MOS and 48 MOS models; the XSC-P365 fits the SIG SAUER P365, P365 X RomeoZero, P365 SAS, P365 XL, and P365 XL RomeoZero; the XSC-HELLCAT fits the Springfield Armory Hellcat and Hellcat RDP.

The XSC’s ambidextrous switching offers easy, intuitive momentary- or constant-on activation with one or two hands. Its premium LED delivers 350 lumens of intense white light via SureFire’s parabolic reflector technology, creating a concentrated hot spot with significant throw and surrounding spill. The resulting beam pattern provides excellent illumination at target distances up to 25 yards.

The XSC’s rugged aerospace aluminum body is MIL-A-8625 Type III, Class 2 hard-anodized for scratch and corrosion resistance. The lithium polymer battery can easily be changed without removing the WeaponLight from the host handgun, an essential feature for those who train with their gear. Every XSC comes with a SureFire cradle charger capable of charging two batteries simultaneously. Each battery features a LED fuel-gauge, displaying charge level upon the press of a button. If you’re serious about personal protection, there’s no excuse. The XSC is your only option.

The world’s first duty-grade, micro-compact, concealed-carry WeaponLight family

Extremely compact, virtually indestructible, 350 lumens to positively identify any threat

Specific models engineered for seamless fit on railed GLOCK 43X/48, SIG SAUER P365 and Springfield Armory Hellcat

Learn more: www.surefire.com/products/illumination/weapon-lights/xsc-weaponlight/

About SureFire

Located in Fountain Valley, California, SureFire, LLC is the leading manufacturer of suppressors, high-performance flashlights, weapon-mounted lights and other tactical equipment for those who go in harm’s way, or anyone who demands the ultimate in quality, innovation and performance. SureFire illumination tools are used by more SWAT teams and elite special operations forces than any other brand. SureFire is an ISO 9001:2015-certified company.