Taylor’s & Company Introduces the HICKOCK Revolver

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Taylor’s & Company, the world’s leading marketers and importers of state-of-the-art historical firearms utilizing the latest innovative designs is pleased to announce the addition of “The HICKOK” pistol to their Lifestyle Pistol Series for 2021.

Taylor’s & Company brings to the gun enthusiast classic firearms that made cowboys, lawmen, and outlaws famous, but with a modern twist. All Taylor’s premium firearms are made using precision machinery and high-quality materials with one goal in mind; to create reliable and accurate reproductions of the Civil War, Old West, hunting, and tactical guns from the 19thecentury. The HICKOK is a perfect example.

“As we enter another decade, our vision of the “New West” continues to thrive, thanks to unmatched manufacturing,” said Rob Girard, VP of Sales & Marketing. The HICKOK is just another example of how we try to satisfy any and all customers whether they are competitive shooters, collectors, or new gun owners. From tried-and-true workhorses to newer favorites, you can’t go wrong with this revolver.”

Included in the Lifestyle Pistol Series, the HICKOK is an 1860 Army snub nose revolver made with the modern-day shooter in mind. It comes standard with a large Army-size grip for increased comfort and stability. Blued parts with a case-hardened forged steel frame and smooth walnut grip make this revolver a must-have. Other features include walnut grips, front blade sight, and rear sight on the back of the barrel. Available in .45 LC and .38 SP calibers, the HICKOK is a must-have for the modern-day firearm collector who appreciates the history of firearms.

Available models shipping now:

Item: #9058

Caliber: .45LC

Barrel length: 3.5”

Capacity: 6

Item: #9059

Caliber: .38 SP

Barrel length: 3.5”

Capacity: 6

MSRP: $616.14

To learn more about the HICKOK Revolver and the complete product offerings from Taylor’s & Company, please visit www.taylorsfirearms.com or follow us socially @taylorsfirearms.

About Taylor’s & Company

Founded in 1988, Taylor’s & Company, headquartered in Winchester, Va., is an importer of firearms, including revolvers, rifles, and shotguns. The company specializes in reproduction Civil War firearms through the end of the Old West era, hunting firearms, and 1911 tactical pistols. It markets its products through dealers and distributors nationwide and assists consumers in obtaining a dealer for firearm transfers as needed. It seeks to serve all types of shooters, from competitive shooters to collectors to outdoor enthusiasts to firearm history buffs. For more information, visit taylorsfirearms.com.