Texas: Permitless Carry Scheduled for House Consideration on Thursday!

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- House Bill 1927, by Rep. Matt Schaefer (R-Tyler), an NRA-backed permitless carry proposal that would allow law-abiding citizens to carry a handgun without a state-issued License To Carry (LTC), will be debated by the full Texas House on Thursday! This is the first time a permitless carry bill has made it to the House floor for consideration. It’s time for Texas to join the 20 other states that have legalized this personal protection option!

Please contact your State Representatives and urge them to VOTE YES on HB 1927, and to follow the author on votes on amendments. The existing LTC law would not be repealed under this measure. Criminals who are prohibited from possessing firearms (i.e., felons, fugitives from justice, domestic abusers) and individuals committed by the courts for mental illness, would still be barred from carrying guns. This legislation would not prevent the enforcement of any laws broken by criminals who misuse firearms.

On Thursday, House Bill 1500, by Rep. Cole Hefner (R-Mount Pleasant), will also be debated on the House floor. Please contact your State Representatives and urge them to support HB 1500. This bill establishes that firearm and ammunition manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers, suppliers, and retailers are essential businesses that shall not be prohibited by state or local officials from operating during a declared disaster or emergency. This bill ensures that law-abiding Texans can exercise their constitutional right to purchase and own firearms during future disasters or emergencies, regardless of any statewide or local officeholder’s personal politics. ​

