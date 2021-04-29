Trouble Knocks at Your Door.. and Then Assaults You – More Self Defense Gun Stories

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- You probably didn’t see this news covered by the mainstream media, but again last week, responsible gun owners defended themselves and the people they love. Self-defense instructor Michael Woodland joins the Self Defense Gun Stories Podcast to look at four new examples. Were these gun owners lucky, or did they have a plan? (16-minute audio)

It is 4 AM Saturday when you hear your roommates shouting. You get up to see them arguing. Your 19-year-old roommate is threatening to kill everyone. One of your roommates already called the police.

The angry 19-year-old male roommate attacks a male roommate. Everyone shouts for him to stop. You get your gun. When you come back, you see the 19-year-old strangling the other man. You shoot the attacker. The 19-year-old stops strangling his victim and the male victim collapses. The 19-year-old attacks one of your female roommates. He is strangling her when you shoot the 19-year-old attacker for the second time. Now the attacker lets her go and he collapses. You call 911.

Police arrive a few minutes later. Emergency Medical Services declare your attacker dead at the scene. You and your roommates give a brief statement. Later, the local prosecutor said you acted in self-defense and defense of other innocent parties.

You are a female homeowner and you live alone. It is about 9 on a Friday morning when you hear a noise from the back of your house. You get your gun. You walk toward the sound. You see a man banging on your back door with a hammer. He says he is going to kill you. He breaks down your door and comes toward you. You shoot him. Now your attacker runs outside. You stop shooting. You call 911.

Police find your attacker lying in the dirt road in front of your house. The police call an ambulance to take your attacker to the hospital. You give a brief statement to the police.

You’re at home on a Saturday night. It is after 10 when you hear sounds from the back door. You go see what is happening. A man with a hammer breaks through your back door. He attacks you and the other person living in the home with you. You run to get your gun. You shoot your attacker and he stops advancing. You and the other occupant of the home retreat and call police. Emergency Medical Services take the three of you to the hospital.

You’re having a buddy over on a Tuesday night. Unfortunately, your friend arrives intoxicated. The report doesn’t say if your friend was using drugs or alcohol. You talk for a while and then your visitor starts to get angry. You ask him to leave. Your visitor threatens you. He draws a knife and moves toward you.

You own a gun. You have your Michigan concealed carry permit. You’re armed tonight. You shoot your attacker before his knife reaches you. Your attacker retreats and so do you. You call 911, and so does your attacker. EMS takes your attacker to the hospital to treat his gunshot wound. Police arrest your attacker for outstanding warrants for felony operation of a motor vehicle while intoxicated as a third offense, and for aggravated domestic violence.

The prosecutor is reviewing the case against you.

