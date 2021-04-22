West Virginia: Gov. Justice Signs Bill to Protect 2A Rights in Emergencies

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Yesterday, Governor Jim Justice signed Senate Bill 458 into law. It prohibits the state, government officials and agencies, or local governments, from restricting the lawful carrying, sale, or use of firearms and ammunition during states of emergency and also prevents them from closing gun stores and shooting ranges, unless that restriction applies equally to all businesses. This joins two other NRA-backed, pro-gun bills that Gov. Justice has signed so far this year.

NRA thanks Gov. Justice for signing SB 458. Please stay tuned to www.nraila.org and your email inbox for further updates.

About NRA-ILA:

Established in 1975, the Institute for Legislative Action (ILA) is the “lobbying” arm of the National Rifle Association of America. ILA is responsible for preserving the right of all law-abiding individuals in the legislative, political, and legal arenas, to purchase, possess, and use firearms for legitimate purposes as guaranteed by the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Visit: www.nra.org