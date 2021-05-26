Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Brownells has a good buy on an ammo & mag package for your GLOCK. 200 Rounds of 9mm 115Gr Ammo with three (3) Magpul Glock Magazines in your choice of G17 or G19 for just $159.99 after coupon code “TAG” at check out. Brownells Edge Members get FREE Shipping on all their orders.

9mm 115Gr Ammo With 3X Magpul Glock Magazines Ball Ammo for Your 9mm Pistol – At a Nice Price! Made top-quality components right here in the USA, this 9mm Luger 115 gr FMJ ammo is from a production overrun by Remington’s military and law enforcement division. This is the standard load almost any 9mm pistol will shoot reliably, so it’s great for target shooting, tactical training, action-pistol competition, or any other high-volume shooting activity. Remington MIL/LE 9mm Luger 115gr FMJ ammunition offers outstanding performance without any compromise in quality or reliability. Manufactured to exacting mil-spec standard from all-new components

Reloadable brass case

Copper-jacketed lead bullet

Sold in boxes of 50 You’ll be hard-pressed to find a better value than Remington MIL/LE 9mm Luger 115gr FMJ ammo anywhere. Stock up now, while supplies last. When it’s gone, it’s gone – unless the Remington factory has another overrun. Brings Magpul Reliability & Durabillity To Your 9mm Glock~ Handgun Constructed of a proprietary polymer, these durable magazines fit 9mm Glock® handguns, including Gen 4 models. Reinforced feed lips, a stainless steel spring and a high visibility anti-tilt follower ensure reliable feeding. Pushbutton release on the floorplate allows the magazine to be easily disassembled without tools. Floorplate also has a pen dot matrix on the bottom for marking and identifying magazines. The GL9 consistently drops clear and free when released; loaded or empty. 17 GL9 fits flush at the base of the Glock® 17 grip, with some minor protrusion on compact and subcompact models. 15 GL9 fits flush on Glock®19, with some protrustion on subcompact pistols.

