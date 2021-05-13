Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

5.11 CDCR Duty Cargo Pant Deal USA – -(Ammoland.com)- 5.11 Tactical has a sale on their 5.11 CDCR Duty Cargo Pant now just $49.99 (NOW $29.49) with FREE shipping on orders $35.00+ while stock and sizes last. Compare the same product here and you see why this is a great buy.

CDCR DUTY CARGO PANT DETAILS The CDCR Cargo Duty pant has been crafted to stand up to any environment while maintaining a professional look and feel, and is made from a PDU® ripstop fabric. LENGTH Short – 30″ Inseam

Regular – 32″ Inseam

Long – 34″ Inseam FEATURES DETAILS Cargo duty pant made for CDCR officers

Teflon® treated for stain resistance and water repellency

Bellowed and pleated cargo pockets

6.14 oz. Poly/Cotton PDU® Ripstop Fabric

Deep front and back pockets

Self-adjusting tunnel waistband

Double layered knee panels

Bartacking throughout

YKK® zipper with locking slide

Waistband features Prym® snap with 5.11® logo

UPF Rating: 50

Imported Coated with a Teflon® finish to resist stains and moisture.

