Adaptive Tactical’s EX Performance Adjustable Stock is Ideal Upgrade

Nampa, Idaho (Ammoland.com) – Adaptive Tactical, LLC, manufacturers of innovative firearm stocks and accessories, is proud to announce its highly successful EX Performance Adjustable M4-Style Stock for AR15/AR10 Carbines has received some updates for 2021 to meet growing customer demand. With its advanced design and high-impact, polymer construction, the EX Performance Adjustable Stock is the ideal upgrade. The stock is engineered for compatibility with MILSPEC buffer tubes, so it works on a variety of AR rifles, shotguns, and rimfire platforms. The oversized pin, durable construction, and extremely comfortable recoil pad make it an ideal option for customers building larger caliber rifles such as .308, .458 SOCOM, and even .50 cal. Designed for owner installation, the quality of its sleek industrial design and construction is evident in the details of this great product.

“Our EX Performance Adjustable Stock is a highly successful stock, in fact, our number one selling item, but we wore out the mold with the increased demand in 2020. With the number of units we produced, we were forced to cease production and rebuild the mold,” commented Gary Cauble, vice president of sales and marketing at Adaptive Tactical. “During the revamp of the mold, we decided to streamline the appearance of the stock to better match a wider variety of modern rifle receivers and consumer preferences. By doing so, we have not only been able to update the look of the product, but we have improved the mold to increase our production capacity to meet growing customer demand.”

The EX Performance Adjustable Stock was engineered with a component level focus on long-term durability and performance. The finished product is a collection of USA manufactured parts that merge to create an incredible stock. This M4-style stock features an easy-to-reach rapid adjust lever for a custom, adjustable length-of-pull. It incorporates an oversized steel extra strength adjustment pin to handle the power and energy generated by the heaviest calibers. An extra thick hexagonal non-slip vented rubber recoil pad absorbs the relentless and pounding recoil of the nastiest rifle rounds, reducing felt recoil and shooting fatigue. A pair of adjustable lever pin covers eliminate the discomfort often associated with removing adjustable rear stocks, while the integrated non-rust sling swivel stud and QD sling swivel insert make for quick and versatile sling mounting options. Glass filled nylon construction guarantees years of reliability for all seasons and conditions.

Available in Black, Flat Dark Earth (FDE), and Orange Less Lethal, the EX Performance Adjustable Stock weighs in at 12 oz. with recoil pad (8 oz. without pad) and has an MSRP of $49.99.

Adaptive Tactical’s Ex Performance Adjustable Stock creates the perfect set with the new Adaptive Tactical Lightweight Tactical Grip (LTG) for AR15/AR9 rifles and AR pistols (available in April 2021). This bundle combines the LTG and the EX Performance AR Adjustable Stock in a cost-saving, made-for-each-other set.

The LTG’s one-piece frame design reduces overall material and significantly reduces weight compared to other grip designs. Non-conductive polymer material will not retain heat nor cold and maintain a comfortable surface temperature while providing an improved grip in all weather conditions. The LTG is easily installed and includes mounting hardware. Proudly made in the U.S.A., the LTG is available in Black (AT-01900) or FDE (AT-01900-E). Bundle MSRP $55.98.

For more information on Adaptive Tactical, visit www.adaptivetactical.com or “like” us on Facebook and “follow” us on Instagram. Competitive OEM pricing is available and new dealers and distributors are welcome – please call 208-442-8000 for pricing and information.

About Adaptive Tactical:

Adaptive Tactical’s design team, a proven leader in firearm stock and accessory innovation, led the way in award-winning recoil dampening shotgun and rifle stocks and accessories. Manufacturers of the popular Sidewinder Venom™ mag-fed shotgun system and ADTAC stock systems, Adaptive offers products focused on improving speed, performance, and versatility for military, LE, defense, range, and competition applications. www.adaptivetactical.com