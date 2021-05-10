Alaska: Senate Version of Emergency Powers Legislation Filed

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Last week, Emergency Powers legislation, Senate Bill 136, was introduced in the Alaska Senate and referred to the Senate Community and Regional Affairs Committee. The committee is scheduled to consider SB 136 tomorrow, and a public hearing on Thursday, May 13. Please contact committee members and ask them to SUPPORT this important legislation.

Companion to House Bill 179, Senate Bill 136, sponsored by Sen. Myers, provides protections for gun stores, ranges, or any other entity that engages in the lawful selling or servicing of firearms, components, or accessories. This measure also prevents the prohibition, regulation, or seizure of citizens’ Second Amendment rights during a declared State of Emergency.

Again, please contact members of the Senate Community and Regional Affairs Committee and ask them to SUPPORT Senate Bill 136. Those who wish to provide public testimony should call-in 15 min before the hearing. Directions can be found here.

From Juneau: 907-586-9085

From Anchorage: 907-563-9085

Any other area: 844-586-9085

