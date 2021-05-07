Dallas – -(AmmoLand.com)- The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), have announced a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the identification and/or arrest of the suspects responsible for the burglary and theft of multiple firearms from Elliot White Gun Co, Republic Arsenal and SK Arms.

On April 13, 2021, at approximately 2:15 a.m., five unidentified individuals made unlawful entry into Elliot White Gun Co, a federal firearms licensee (FFL), located at 6242 Rufe Snow Drive #216, North Richland Hills, Texas. The individuals proceeded to steal firearms from drawers and glass display cases. In total, the individuals stole nine (9) firearms and various firearm accessories. The suspect vehicle was identified as an older model red Ford Escape. (Reference video #1)

On April 18, 2021, at approximately 3:05 a.m., five unidentified individuals made unlawful entry into Republic Arsenal, 320 South Hwy 121 N, Suite J206, Coppell, Texas. One of individuals utilized a hammer to smash a glass case and the individuals began taking firearms. In total the individuals stole eighteen (18) firearms and various ammunition boxes. The suspect vehicle was identified as an older model red Ford Escape. (Reference video #2)

On April 19, 2021, at approximately 1:11 a.m., four unidentified individuals made unlawful entry into SK Arms, 1221 Flower Mound Road #140, Flower Mound, Texas. The individuals shattered multiple glass cases and proceeded to steal fifteen (15) firearms. (Reference video #3)

During each robbery the suspects tried to conceal their identity by wearing masks, hoods and gloves.

“We at ATF ask the public to help us solve these serial burglaries. Every day that these stolen firearms remain on the streets it increases the chances of them being used in a violent crime. If you know something, please say something” said ATF Dallas Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey C Boshek II.

Anyone with any information about this crime should contact ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS. Information can also be sent to [email protected], through ATF’s website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips.

The reward is part of a larger national cooperative initiative between the NSSF and ATF, in which NSSF matches ATF rewards in cases involving the theft of firearms from federally licensed firearms retailers. ATF works closely with members of the firearms industry to curb the criminal acquisition and misuse of firearms.

ATF is the lead federal law enforcement agency with jurisdiction involving firearms and violent crimes, and regulates the firearm industry. More information about ATF and its programs is available at www.atf.gov.

