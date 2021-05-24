Atibal 1-6x XP6 MIRAGE Scope w/ Rapid View lever & FREE Mount just… $353.00

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Rainier Arms has a limited inventory package on the Atibal 1-6x XP6 MIRAGE scope with Rapid View lever Front Focal Plane for $353.00 and that includes a FREE mount while supplies last. This will sell out. Add to cart to see the free mount. Started May 16th, 2021 until supplies last. No backorders or rainchecks.

Atibal 1-6x Atibal XP6 MIRAGE with Rapid View lever Front Focal Plane The Atibal XP6 Mirage 1-6x Front Focal Plane (FFP) is compact, rugged, and extraordinarily accurate. During the development of our XP6 Mirage reticle we sought out the expertise of numerous 3-gun competition shooters and serious hunters to ensure the reticle fit the needs of both worlds. The optic is incredibly versatile and can be used on a wide variety of weapon systems — everything from your AR to your bolt action rifle. The Mirage reticle allows for fast target engagement at 1x and for pinpoint accuracy at long distances at 6x with the FFP. Features: Lifetime Warranty

Front Focal Plane (FFP)

Extra battery compartment in windage cap

1 moa center dot with BDC with 4 moa drops

11 Brightness Settings

Fully multi-coated lens providing no less than 85% light transmission

Low profile turrets for windage and elevation adjustment

Water proof

Shock Proof

Fog Proof The optic comes equipped with Atibal’s integrated Rapid View Lever allowing you to make lightning-fast magnification changes. The XP6 Mirage 1-6x is the perfect optic for short to medium-range target acquisition.

