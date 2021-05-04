BARRETT Announces Joel Miller as Vice President of Sales and Marketing

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Barrett Firearms Manufacturing, Inc. is proud to announce the recent promotion of Joel Miller to Vice President of Sales and Marketing. Joel has been with Barrett since 2017, most recently serving as Director of Global Military Sales. His work directing the US Military Sales team lead to the adoption of the MRAD, MK22 rifle system with separate contract awards for USSOCOM and Army Contracting Command, Picatinny Arsenal.

Prior to Barrett, Joel served for 23 years as a commissioned officer in the US Army in a wide range of command and staff assignments that spanned from the platoon to the most senior command levels in training, peacekeeping, and combat environments. He graduated from the US Military Academy at West Point in 1994 with a Bachelor of Science degree and was commissioned in armor/cavalry. He is a graduate of the Armor Officer Basic Course, the Air Defense Officer Advance Course, and the Army Command and General Staff College. Joel also earned a Master of Arts degree in History from Tulane University in 2004. He retired in 2017 as a Lieutenant Colonel.

In January 2021 Joel received the Ronnie G. Barrett Leadership Award for excellence. Ronnie stated, “Joel has brought a new level of expertise, organization and customer service to the sales team at Barrett.”

Barrett President, Sam Shallenberger added “Joel’s extreme productivity and professionalism will benefit Barrett Firearms Manufacturing, Inc. even more in his new position.”

