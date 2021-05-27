Benchmade Claymore Tactical Folding Knife – Review

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- I recently did a Product Review on the Benchmade Auto Presidio II and described it as an indestructible tank. Today the Product Review is on its cousin, the Benchmade Claymore folder. I don’t want to call the Claymore a dainty folder but compared to the Benchmade Auto Presidio II it is a little more… let’s say elegant. The handle is a little thinner and doesn’t feel as bulky and the handle is also not quite as wide. But make no mistake, the Benchmade Claymore is a street fighting, combat-ready, survivalist knife in all aspects.

Benchmade Claymore Tactical Folding Knife

It is a tough, stoutly built knife with most of the same features as the Auto Presidio II. They both closely resemble each other but the Benchmade Claymore fits my hand a little bit better. And since it has a slightly thinner profile it is easier or maybe more comfortable to carry in my pocket.

It has a reversible pocket clip that carries the knife tip-up. It also has a hole in case you like to use a lanyard. I think that leather lanyards look cool on knives but for whatever reason, I don’t ever tie on one. I have lanyards on maybe 2-4 of my knives. I guess I’m just afraid that they may hang on a limb and get jerked out of my pocket or that someone could grab the lanyard and jerk the knife out of my pocket.

The Benchmade Claymore has textured grips that enhance your gripping ability along with thumb grooves on an upswept handle. On bottom, there are finger grooves on a moderate finger groove so you’ll feel like you have good control while holding the Benchmade Claymore.

Now for the two things that I really like about the Claymore. The lock/unlock switch is really easy to operate with your thumb. Pushed forward it is locked and slid backward it is ready to be activated. It takes no effort at all to work. It is easy enough that a kid could operate it.

To open the Claymore, place your fingers on the pocket clip to hold it firmly and place your thumb on the open/close button. Press the button with medium pressure and it will flip open in a heartbeat. To close the Claymore, push the button and fold it shut. I would strongly recommend utilizing the locking feature while carrying it. The Claymore came from the factory super sharp. Needless to say, it could cause havoc if it flipped open in your pocket.

The Benchmade Claymore has a drop point but the spine is slightly sloping and in the last 1 5/8-inches the spine definitely drops downwards so the blade has a definite point. This allows you to perform all the stabbing jobs that you may encounter throughout the day.

I see this knife being good for a number of tasks. Survival, EDC, SWAT Teams, Search & Rescue teams, and backpacking and boating usages. When I’m boating or rafting I like to have a knife with a serrated edge in case someone gets hung up in a rope, a life jacket hung in the brush if we get tipped over or an anchor gets hung up and we’re about to get swamped, which happens yearly in my little 12-foot Little Jon boat.

It would also make a great backpacking knife. You could easily handle all of your camping needs with the Claymore. The MSRP on the Benchmade Claymore is $230.00 and as is usual, we will close with the specs.

Benchmade Claymore Specs:

BLADE LENGTH – 3.60” | 8.64cm

BLADE THICKNESS – 0.114” | 2.896mm

OPEN – 8.60” | 19.81cm

CLOSED – 5.00” | 11.18cm

WEIGHT – 3.50oz | 97.24g

HANDLE THICKNESS – 0.60” | 14.99mm

Benchmade Claymore Features:

Blade Edge Serrated

Blade Finish/Color Cobalt Black

Blade Steel CPM-D2 (60-62 HRC)

Blade Style/Shape Drop-point

Clip Type Deep-Carry

Clip Position Reversible Tip-Up

Handle Material Grivory Black

Use Tactical

Blade Style Serrated Drop-Point

Handle Material Blade Finish: Cobalt Black Blade Steel: CPM-D2 (60-62)

About Tom Claycomb

Tom Claycomb has been an avid hunter/fisherman throughout his life as well as an outdoor writer with outdoor columns in the magazine Hunt Alaska, Bass Pro Shops, Bowhunter.net, and freelances for numerous magazines and newspapers. “To properly skin your animal, you will need a sharp knife. I have an e-article on Amazon Kindle titled Knife Sharpening #ad for $.99 if you’re having trouble.”