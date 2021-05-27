Best Ruger 10/22 Accessories For Your Rifle

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

The Ruger 10/22 is an excellent rifle platform for aftermarket accessories. Many Ruger 10/22 performance modifications are useful, versatile, and attractive. This review of the best Ruger 10/22 accessories includes rifle magazines, lights, trigger assembly, and stocks.

USA – -(AmmoLand.com)- When it comes to modern 22 long rifle gunning systems the Ruger 10/22 rifle is by far the best example of a benchmark firearm.

The Ruger 10/22 rifle has a long history of exceptional sales volumes since its creation. Its original release as a 22 carbine rifle has expanded to more factory configuration than any other factory rimfire rifle.

Like most people in the shooting sports industry, I have owned several Ruger 10/22 rifles. I have packed the little rifle as a standard stock out of the box rifle system. I have modified and enhanced the rifle with stock conversion kits and accessories as well.

With the Ruger 10/22 being such a flexible barrel receiver system it screams out to be matched up to some varied gunning tasks afield.

The list of best Ruger 10/22 accessories you can easily add to this great rifle:

SureFire Scout Light

Butler Creek 25 Round Stick Magazine

Leupold AR 3X9 Optic

GemTech Suppressor.

Archangel AAR 10-22 Conversion Kit

ATI Ruger 10/22 Strikeforce Adjustable Stock

Pro Mag Ruger 10/22 Archangel Adjustable Stock

Xtreme Hardcore Gear Ruger 10/22 Picatinny Rail

Timney 10/22 Drop-In Trigger Assembly

My special purpose 10-22 rifle mounts on Butler Creek furniture that makes use of a side-folding wire stock. The forend mounted laser is engaged with a left side stock button. A Weaver rail is mounted on top of the receiver.

For optics, I choose a Bushnell HUD display red dot/ ring sight, and on the left side of the barrel a remote-controlled SureFire Scout Light.

The purpose of this 22 caliber rifle system? Night hunting along western South Dakota rivers. The targets are everything from beaver, to the raccoon, with an occasional skunk piled into the mix.

My Ruger 10-22 rifle makes use of a Butler Creek 25 round Stick Magazine to minimize reloading in the dark when hunting under adverse conditions. My Ruger 10/22 is task-oriented.

Ruger 10/22 Accessories

The Ruger 10-22 rifle has several hundred custom options made by many aftermarket accessory manufacturers. The fact remains that Ruger itself has offered one of the most complete 10/22’s by way of the Ruger 10/22 ATI Rifle kit.

The Rufer 10/22 ATI rifle is hard to find these days but ATI offers the AR-22 Ruger 10/22 Kit an the AR looking platform built around the receiver and magazine design of the basic Ruger 10/22 rifle. I own the AR-22 that is carrying a Leupold Mark AR MOD 1 3-9x40mm Optic, and also the quick attach GemTech suppressor.

This rifle is for day use and it is effective at wiping out whole flocks of starlings. Because the rifle makes hardly a sound, except for the return spring singing a soft sound like the wind in the trees. When shooting from a blind static position I have cleared hundreds of pest birds right out of the front yards of ranch houses and outbuildings.

10/22 Conversion Kits

If you are on the hunt to upgrade your standard 10 22, here are some possible tips that can aid you along the way. Just click into Amazon or Brownells for about a mile-long list of options for sale. You will find furniture kits including a look like Thompson sub machine gun aka “The Chicago”. I like the fully in-closed assault variants like ATI Ruger 10/22 Strikeforce Adjustable Stock in FDE, the Pro Mag Ruger 10/22 Archangel Adjustable Stock.

Ruger 10/22 Accessories and Rails

I would suggest adding a real Weaver / Picatinny style rail, like the Xtreme Hardcore Gear Ruger 10/22 Picatinny Rail. A versatile rifle, the 10/22 works well with a range of optics from high magnification glass to red dot target acquisition systems.

Ruger 10 22 Magazines

Aftermarket Magazines are a preferred user-driven upgrade for the Ruger 10/22. If you are hunting often as I do then high capacity magazines are a nice feature and don’t cost a whole lot of money. The Ruger rotary magazine design is excellent. Increased capacity aftermarket magazines offer leverage for easy magazine operation.

Ruger Triggers

The rifle stocks kits mentioned above can make excellent conversion options for your rifle buy and an upgraded trigger like the Timney Drop-In Trigger will turn the standard 10-22 into a precision 22LR rifle.

The price for this upgrade in the do it yourself market? Under $250.00.

Of late the introduction of the new Ruger “Take Down” series of 10-22’s adds still another brand new group of options to the mix. Now we have an over-the-counter survival weapons system that can make use of special backpacking designs. Carry bags for these rifles are available. New model bags are coming that encompass a complete field of Ruger 10-22 Accessories and kit.

About the Author L.P. Brezny:

Author L.P. Brezny is one of the industry’s most recognized shotgun experts and authors. L.P. is a contributor to several firearms publications, including Wildfowl, Shotgun Sports, Varmint Hunters, and he is a regular columnist in the Gun Digest annual.