Big Horn Armory 2021 Handloader Manual Rev. 2 Now Available

Cody, Wyo. (Ammoland.com) – Big Horn Armory (BHA), makers of big-bore firearms, announce the new Big Horn Armory 2021 Handloading Manual Rev. 2 is now available for download on the Big Horn Armory Blog site. The handloading manual is meticulously developed with Big Horn Armory’s technical support staff to ensure accurate load data for individuals that prefer to load their own big bore cartridges.

Opening with general safety information, Big Horn Armory’s Manual is full of data on bullets, powders, primers, and casings. The non-biased format offers handloaders an assortment of manufacturers and products, all tested and verified by the team at Big Horn Amory.

With ammunition shortages still prevailing and prices still at record highs, the Big Horn Armory 2021 Handloading Manual is a wealth of information for new and seasoned handloaders. Data for building a variety of big-bore calibers include:

500 Smith & Wesson Magnum

500 Auto Max

500 Linebaugh

460 Smith & Wesson Magnum

454 Casull

475 Linebaugh

“Handloading your own cartridges is truly an art form and we take reviewing the data and testing the various load to ensure maximum performance and accuracy seriously,” Greg Buchel, founder and owner of Big Horn Armory, commented. “For those that love the thrill of a big bore gun and big game hunting, our blog offers lots of information on everything from handloading to hunting experiences, and how we build our guns and why we do things the Big Horn Armory way.”

For more on Big Horn Armory, visit www.bighornarmory.com or any of their social media platforms: Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, MeWe, or Twitter.

About Big Horn Armory:

Big Horn Armory was founded in 2008 with the expressed intention of designing a Browning-type lever-action gun chambered in 500 Smith & Wesson Magnum. The Big Horn Armory Model 89, made in America, closely follows the work of John Browning with refinements courtesy of modern metallurgy and machining capabilities. The first rifles began shipping in September of 2012 and since then, BHA has added to their big bore lineup with a Model 90 Carbine in 460 S&W, the Model 90A in 454 Casull, the Model 90B in .45 Colt, the Model 89A in 500 Linebaugh and the Model 89B in .475 Linebaugh. In 2017, Big Horn Armory took a departure from its lever-action series and developed the AR500 Auto Max, the most powerful short-range, semi-auto based on an AR .308 platform.