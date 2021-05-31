Gear Deals: Carhartt Force Tappen Cargo Pants Just $39.98… 33% OFF!

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Botach Tactical has a sale going on the Carhartt Force Tappen Cargo Pants in four choices of colors for $39.98 each. That is 33% off and when you compare price on the same products here, even the discount kings at Amazon cannot beat this price, now you see why this is a great buy.

Men’s Relaxed Fit, Lightweight Cotton Ripstop Pant That Fights Sweat & Stains. Lightweight, yet strong 7-ounce, 100% cotton ripstop fabric is known for its durability

FastDry® technology wicks away sweat for comfort so you can stay focused on your day

Stain Breaker® allows stains to wash out easily

Comfortable gusseted crotch for freedom of movement while you work

Articulated knees so you can bend & move with ease

Cargo pockets keep items close at hand while the right-leg zipper pocket keeps items secure

Imported Force technology is now available in a pant. Made from tough 7-ounce, 100 percent ripstop fabric, this pant sits slightly below the waist and has a relaxed seat and thigh. Fastdry technology wicks away sweat for comfort and the pant releases stains in the wash with stain breaker technology. Both the gusseted crotch and the articulated knees provide ease of movement when you’re crouching, reaching, or climbing. There are convenient hidden hook-and-loop back pocket flaps and cargo flaps for secure storage. The side cargo pocket has a zipper. Fastdry technology wicks away sweat releases stains stain breaker technology secure pockets.

All Carhartt Force Tappen Cargo Pants are well-reviewed:

