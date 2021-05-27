Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Kentucky Gun Co has a make-your-own offer on 10 boxes or 1000 rounds of CCI 22LR Subsonic HP 40Gr 1050FPS Ammo with flat rate shipping all for $211.89. That is $0.211 each a round. This is a make-your-own deal and buying 10 at a time makes the flat rate shipping the right price.

CCI 22LR Subsonic HP 40Gr Ammo CCI is known in the shooting sports industry for having reliable ammunition that delivers exceptional performance time and time again. Features: Special 40 grain lead hollow point nose at 1050 ft/sec

Trajectory matches most target loads to 50 yards

Large HP cavity for reliable expansion at sub-sonic velocity without fragmentation

Quieter than high-speed 22 LR hollow point loads

Clean-burning propellants keep actions cleaner

Sure-fire CCI priming

Reusable plastic box with dispenser lid Specifications: Caliber: 22 LR

Grains: 40

Bullet Type: LHP

Muzzle Velocity: 1050

Box Count: 100 At 1050 feet per second and an energy rating of 98 ft. lbs. at the muzzle, the Subsonic is quieter than most high speed hollow points, and its special nose cavity is designed for high retained weights and classic mushrooming at subsonic velocities. It’s great for varminting and works in any rimfire rifle or handgun that functions with CCI’s standard velocity ammunition. This ammunition is new production and non-corrosive.

