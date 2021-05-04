Champion Announces New Small Frame Ear Muffs

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Champion Range & Targets, makers of interactive and challenging target systems and trusted eye and ear protection, announced today the arrival of their new Small Frame ear muffs. These new muffs are designed specifically to fit smaller heads, making them ideal for shooters that find traditional hearing muffs too large.

“At Champion, we are constantly looking at the hearing protection market in order to bring the best products to the shooting industry,” said Will Hemeyer, senior product manager for Champion Range & Targets. “Premium materials and comfort have been a key component of our new hearing protection over the last few years. These small frame muffs were developed based on feedback from shooters with smaller heads who had tried traditional muffs but found them to be too big and uncomfortable. Based on their feedback and from others across our retail channels, we now have the most comfortable set of slim muffs on the market that users can obtain in five exciting color patterns.”

Champion Small Frame sound dampening ear muffs offer the same great protection shooters have come to expect from Champion, with a noise reduction rating of 21 dB, comfortable headband and adjustable fit for a wide range of ages. These lightweight, low-profile muffs are made for all-day comfort and superior hearing protection at the range. Multiple color options are available, including black, gray, pink, orange and blue.

The muffs are also priced for entry-level shooters with an MSRP of $14.95. For more information about these or other Champion hearing protection products, visit championtarget.com.

