Colorado: Anti-Gun Bills Scheduled for Committee Hearings this Week!

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Two anti-gun measures, House Bill 1298 and House Bill 1299, have been scheduled for committee hearings tomorrow and Friday, respectively. Please click the below “Take Action” buttons and ask committee members to OPPOSE House Bill 1298 and House Bill 1299.

House Bill 1298 allows for the indefinite delay of firearm transfers. Current state law allows licensed firearm dealers to proceed with firearm transfers if the Colorado Bureau of Investigation does not make a determination within three days, for what is supposed to be an instant background check done by computers. It is also what federal law considers appropriate for firearm dealers in other states that use the federal NICS background check system. Without this “safety valve,” mismanagement or deliberate meddling by bureaucrats with the background check system can result in access to Second Amendment rights being unjustly delayed or denied.

In addition, HB 1298 goes beyond federal law by expanding the criteria in which individuals lose their Second Amendment rights without due process.

House Bill 1299 uses taxpayer dollars to create a so-called “Office of Gun Violence Prevention” to generate propaganda promoting eroding the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens. While NRA does not oppose objective research into the root causes of violence, and violence prevention is a laudable goal, biased “research” focusing solely on firearms is often used to generate propaganda pushing for more gun control. This office is also to publicize the procedures for obtaining “red flag” orders to take away Second Amendment rights without due process, and is apparently not to make recommendations holding criminals accountable for their actions, as their efforts must be “without contributing to mass incarceration.”

Again, please click both of the above “Take Action” buttons and ask committee members to OPPOSE House Bill 1298 and House Bill 1299.​

About NRA-ILA:

Established in 1975, the Institute for Legislative Action (ILA) is the “lobbying” arm of the National Rifle Association of America. ILA is responsible for preserving the right of all law-abiding individuals in the legislative, political, and legal arenas, to purchase, possess, and use firearms for legitimate purposes as guaranteed by the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Visit: www.nra.org