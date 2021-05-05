Colorado Congressional Rep. Boebert Introduces Real Infrastructure Bill

Washington, D.C. – -(AmmoLand.com)- Today, Congressman Lauren Boebert (CO-03) introduced the ‘America’s Infrastructure Modernization (AIM) Act‘ to fully fund real infrastructure without increasing federal spending or taxes.

Rep. Lauren Boebert stated:

“President Biden calls everything under the sun infrastructure, but only 6% of his $2.3 trillion so-called infrastructure plan goes to roads and bridges. The rest goes to climate change, increasing government bureaucracy, and unrelated liberal wish-list items. I introduced the AIM Act to offer a targeted, efficient infrastructure plan that works for America.” “The AIM Act would reallocate $650 billion of the remaining $2.2 trillion of unspent COVID funds to fund roads, bridges, airports, ports, and other real infrastructure projects. There is no reason to increase taxes and waste trillions of dollars on a leftist slush fund when we have the ability to deliver real infrastructure results for the American people without raising their taxes.”

Background

On March 31st, President Biden proposed a $2.3 trillion dollar plan marketed as an overhaul of America’s infrastructure. Sadly, as the details emerged, it was clear this plan, much like the $1.9 trillion COVID relief package, was a trojan horse for Democrat spending, even including $50 billion for a new office for the U.S. Department of Commerce and $10 billion for a proposed “Civilian Climate Corps.”

The AIM Act is a fiscally responsible alternative to the Biden administration’s tax hike disguised as an infrastructure plan. The bill addresses America’s infrastructure needs while limiting the wasteful spending of unrelated so-called “social infrastructure” items. The AIM Act repurposes $650 billion in unobligated funds from the six enacted COVID relief bills and puts the money towards real infrastructure.

Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act Families First Coronavirus Response Act The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021 American Rescue Plan

The AIM Act would provide states with infrastructure grants in the same manner and proportion as the surface transportation block grant program. Eligible projects include:

Surface transportation

Port development projects

National highway performance program

Airport improvement projects.

Members of Congress that joined Congressman Boebert in introducing the AIM Act include:

Representatives Louie Gohmert (TX-01), Paul Gosar (AZ-04) and Scott Perry (PA-10).

The text of the bill can be viewed HERE.