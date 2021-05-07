Construction of SIG SAUER Experience Center Begins in Epping, NH

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- SIG SAUER, Inc., is pleased to announce the official commencement of the construction of the SIG SAUER Experience Center on the grounds of the SIG SAUER Academy in Epping, New Hampshire.

Today, Ron Cohen, President of SIG SAUER, Inc. was joined by Governor Chris Sununu and other local and state dignitaries, for the official groundbreaking ceremony at the future site of the SIG SAUER Experience Center, a state-of-the-art 40,500 square foot facility on the grounds of the SIG SAUER Academy in Epping, New Hampshire.

“SIG SAUER is growing, and we are excited to officially break ground for the SIG SAUER Experience to mark the beginning of another phase of our evolution,” began Ron Cohen, President and CEO, SIG SAUER, Inc. “This facility will attract visitors to the New England region from all over the world and create new jobs, and we view this endeavor as a true partnership with our state and local leaders that have worked hard to foster an environment where SIG can grow and thrive and are one of the secrets to our continued success and growth here in New Hampshire.”

The SIG SAUER Experience Center will feature the SIG SAUER flagship retail showroom, state-of-the-art indoor shooting ranges, and a high-tech, interactive SIG SAUER museum depicting the history of SIG SAUER, and a one-of-a-kind educational experience for SIG SAUER products, a multi-purpose meeting space and conference rooms.

“The continued expansion of SIG SAUER’s New Hampshire operations with this new construction in Epping is another welcome addition by SIG SAUER to our growing economy,” said Governor Chris Sununu. “SIG SAUER is one of New Hampshire’s largest employers providing a diverse mix of high-tech manufacturing jobs to our workforce, and I am glad to partner with them as they continue to firmly plant their roots right here in the Granite State.”

Design-Build services are being provided by North Branch Construction and architectural design by Cowan Goudreau Architects both of Concord, NH. Civil engineering services are being provided by T.F. Moran, Inc. of Bedford, NH.

About SIG SAUER, Inc.

SIG SAUER, Inc. is a leading provider and manufacturer of firearms, electro-optics, ammunition, airguns, suppressors, and training. For over 250 years SIG SAUER, Inc. has evolved, and thrived, by blending American ingenuity, German engineering, and Swiss precision. Today, SIG SAUER is synonymous with industry-leading quality and innovation which has made it the brand of choice amongst the U.S. Military, the global defense community, law enforcement, competitive shooters, hunters, and responsible citizens. Additionally, SIG SAUER is the premier provider of elite firearms instruction and tactical training at the SIG SAUER Academy. Headquartered in Newington, New Hampshire, SIG SAUER has over 2,300 employees across nine locations. For more information about the company and product line visit: sigsauer.com.