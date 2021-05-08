Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- ♠ Sportsman’s Guide has a package sale on a three (3) pack of used U.S. Military Surplus Waterproof M2A1 .50 Caliber Ammo Can for $42.79. Buyers club members get FREE shipping. What? Still not sure it is a good deal, check prices on Amazon here.

U.S. Military Surplus Waterproof M2A1 .50 Caliber Ammo Can Originally designed to haul deadly .50 cal. machine gun firepower, but also used to haul 5.56mm rifle rounds, 12-ga. shells and more. These rugged Ammo Cans have all been pre-tested by troops in the field, with plenty of life left for a new assignment. Military-grade waterproof and dustproof storage, for your own ammo supplies or any sort of other gear. Sturdy steel construction is built to last

Rubber O-ring protects contents from dust and moisture

Swing-up carry handle for easy transport

Front metal latch with metal handle securely keeps can closed

Holds 7 boxes of 2 3/4″ 12 gauge shells

Supplied in used condition, which may include scratches, impacts, surface rust and other signs of use Note: These cans are military-sized .50 caliber ammo cans. .50 caliber is the general size, contents indicated on the side of the can will vary (5.56, 12-ga. etc.)

Related Videos:

Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting offer on gun products, we will be passing along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, or expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.

If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily email list.

Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!