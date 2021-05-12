Defending Yourself, Family and Strangers – More Self Defense Gun Stories

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- You probably didn’t see this news covered by the mainstream media, but again last week, responsible gun owners defended themselves and the people they love. Self-defense instructor Amanda Suffecool joins the Self Defense Gun Stories Podcast to look at four new examples. Were these gun owners lucky, or did they have a plan? (22-minute audio)

(Links to the news articles are in red.)

You hear some strange noises coming from the back of your house. You’re a woman living alone and you’re armed. You walk towards your back door when you see someone outside. You open the door and demand an explanation. The intruder runs around the corner of your house and you follow him. You tell him to stop. The intruder locks himself in the strange car sitting in your driveway. You call the police. Eventually, the police get the man to come out of his car. The intruder runs and the police tazze him. Your intruder is arrested for loitering and prowling, trespass and resisting an officer without violence. Your intruder has prior arrests for drug use and possession.

You drive a few doors down to see your fiance and her mother. When you arrive, you see your future mother-in-law being beaten as she sits in her car. You call for your fiancé’s attention and follow her outside while shouting for her attacker to stop. The attacker turns his attention to your finance and starts advancing toward her. Both of you retreat. Again you shout for your attacker to stop. Now, he comes toward you. Your attacker backs you against the wall of the trailer, and reaches into his pocket.

You’re a legal gun owner. You have your carry permit. You are armed. You present your firearm from concealment and shoot your attacker in the chest. He stops advancing on you. You call 911 and begin CPR on the victim.

Both your fiancé and your future mother-in-law have protection from abuse orders against your attacker, they have a history with him. Earlier today your attacker crashed his car into your fiancé’s home and your attacker crashed his car into your car as well. You called the police then and made a report.

You stop resuscitation when the police and EMTs arrive and take over. The EMTs declare your attacker dead at the scene. You give a brief statement to the police. EMTs treat your mother-in-law for her injuries.

You hear a woman scream. It is 8 in the morning, and the screams for help continue. You grab your gun and go outside. You see a woman lying on the ground with a man standing over her. The woman tries to get up and the man throws her to the ground and hits her again and again. You walk closer and shout for him to stop, “Don’t touch her again.” The attacker turns to you and comes closer. You back up. He says he’ll beat you. Now your attacker lunges toward you. You step back again.

You present your firearm and shoot your attacker. Now your attacker stops advancing. You call 911. You stay at the scene. When the police arrive, you give them a brief statement. Other neighbors also called 911. EMS declares your attacker dead at the scene. They take the victim to the hospital for treatment. The local grand jury declares this an act of self-defense.

You’re walking out of Walmart. You see a uniformed officer talking with the store greeter and a customer. They are arguing when you see the customer draw a gun and point it at the officer. You’re standing behind the attacker. Both of the victims step back. You drop your packages and draw your concealed firearm. You shoot at the attacker. The attacker runs out the door. You holster your firearm and walk up to the uniformed officer. You give them a brief statement.

Other good Samaritans and officers from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department stop the attacker outside. The attacker is charged with intimidation, battery by means of a deadly weapon, battery against a public safety official, three counts of resisting law enforcement, two counts of pointing a firearm, battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, theft, and carrying a handgun without a license. The attacker isn’t taken to the hospital. because your shot missed him.

The public affairs officer of the Indianapolis police department said, We thank the public individuals who jumped in to help us.

Text of the discussion and links to the original stories are on the Self Defense Gun Stories podcast webpage.