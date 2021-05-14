Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Rainier Arms has Federal American Eagle .22lr 40gr LRN Ammunition in 500 round Boxes for $99.99 with FREE shipping. That is $0.199 each a round.

Federal American Eagle .22lr 40gr LRN Ammunition For nearly a century Federal Ammunition has put its focus on manufacturing quality products with cutting edge technology. This dedication to excellence has given Federal a competitive edge as an ammunition technology giant. Today the company is well known for producing high grade centerfire, rimfire, and shotshell ammunition that shooters everywhere know and trust. Federal AE 22LR ammo is designed for target shooting and plinking using Federals premium components. Featuring a high velocity 40 grain lead round nose bullet, the Federal 22LR ammo offers high volume shooters the ability to shoot often and be able to afford it as well as the same time. The Federal 22LR ammo offers a Muzzle Velocity of 1240 feet per second and Muzzle Energy of 137 ft lbs. Specifications: Caliber 22 LONG RIFLE AMMO

Bullet Type Lead Round Nose

Muzzle Velocity 1260 fps

Muzzle Energy 141 ft. lbs.

Primer Boxer

Casing Brass Casing

Ammo Rating Target Shooting, Training & Practice 22 Long Rifle Ammo These Federal .22 LR cartridges are perfect for any .22 chambered gun and firearm, and so economical that any shooters will be able to preserve their shooting hobby for years to come.

