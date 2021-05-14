|Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!
USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Rainier Arms has Federal American Eagle .22lr 40gr LRN Ammunition in 500 round Boxes for $99.99 with FREE shipping. That is $0.199 each a round.
Federal American Eagle .22lr 40gr LRN Ammunition
For nearly a century Federal Ammunition has put its focus on manufacturing quality products with cutting edge technology. This dedication to excellence has given Federal a competitive edge as an ammunition technology giant. Today the company is well known for producing high grade centerfire, rimfire, and shotshell ammunition that shooters everywhere know and trust. Federal AE 22LR ammo is designed for target shooting and plinking using Federals premium components. Featuring a high velocity 40 grain lead round nose bullet, the Federal 22LR ammo offers high volume shooters the ability to shoot often and be able to afford it as well as the same time. The Federal 22LR ammo offers a Muzzle Velocity of 1240 feet per second and Muzzle Energy of 137 ft lbs.
Specifications:
- Caliber 22 LONG RIFLE AMMO
- Bullet Type Lead Round Nose
- Muzzle Velocity 1260 fps
- Muzzle Energy 141 ft. lbs.
- Primer Boxer
- Casing Brass Casing
- Ammo Rating Target Shooting, Training & Practice 22 Long Rifle Ammo
These Federal .22 LR cartridges are perfect for any .22 chambered gun and firearm, and so economical that any shooters will be able to preserve their shooting hobby for years to come.
