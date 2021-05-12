Federal Shooter Casey Reed Finishes Strong at USPSA Championship

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Federal Ammunition employee, competition shooter, and brand ambassador Casey Reed finished strong with third place honors in the Limited 10 Division at the recent 2021 United States Practical Shooting Association (USPSA) Lo-Cap National Championship. The competition was held at the CMP Marksmanship Park in Talladega, Alabama on May 7 to 9. Reed is an employee of Federal Ammunition who works as a Handgun Product Development Engineer.

“The USPSA staff did a fantastic job designing and executing a match that challenged all the competitors to find that perfect balance between speed and accuracy,” said Federal Shooting Sports Promotions Manager Jason Spradling. “Casey was able to pull off three consecutive days of elite performance and earn a third-place finish in a division stacked with world-class shooters. His dedication and hard work continue to make him one of the best competitive shooters in the game. We’re extremely proud of Casey’s performance and his reputation as an ambassador for the Federal brand and the company he works for.”

From the 53 shooters in the Limited 10 Division, Reed took 3rd place honors. Of the 403 total shooters, competing in 20 stages, he finished 8th overall.

“I had a great performance to start off the 2021 USPSA season,” said Reed. “The Syntech Action Pistol Ammo was right in the sweet spot for power factor and allowed me to have a strong finish in Limited 10 Nationals and throughout the entire match.”

Reed used Syntech Action Pistol 40 S&W, 205-grain ammunition at this event. Federal also offers Syntech Action Pistol in 9mm Luger, 150-grain, and 45 Auto, 220-grain. Designers configured the loads to meet the accuracy, reliability and power factor requirements of shooters who compete in the International Practice Shooting Confederation (IPSC) and United States Practical Shooting Association (USPSA).

