Florida Carry Names “The Gun Writer” Lee Williams to Board as Communications Director

Florida – -(AmmoLand.com)- Florida Carry is pleased to announce that longtime gun-rights journalist Lee Williams has been named to its Board of Directors.

Williams, also known as “The Gun Writer,” will serve as Florida Carry’s Communications Director.

“Lee brings a wealth of experience, a broad base of knowledge, and sound judgement to the Board of Florida Carry, Inc. I can speak for the entire board when I say that we’re excited and feel truly blessed to have Lee join us as Florida Carry’s Communications Director,” said Executive Director and Board Chairman Sean Caranna.

Williams also serves as the Chief Editor of the Second Amendment Foundation’s Investigative Reporting Project. He operates his own pro-gun website and is a regular contributor to Armed American Radio and Ammoland News.

Williams worked in the newspaper industry for 20 years as an investigative reporter and editor. During his last nine years in the legacy media, Williams operated the only pro-gun website in the country that was sponsored by a daily newspaper.

“I am incredibly humbled and honored by the Board’s decision,” Williams said. “I’ve chronicled Florida Carry’s actions for years. They’re very active, smart and fearless.”

Before becoming a journalist, Williams worked as a police officer. Before becoming a cop, he served in the Army.

He has earned more than a dozen national awards as a journalist, and three medals of valor as a cop.

About Florida Carry, Inc.:

Florida Carry is a Florida nonprofit, non-partisan, grassroots organization founded in 2010. Florida Carry is dedicated to advancing the fundamental civil right of all Floridians to keep and bear arms for self-defense as guaranteed by the Second Amendment to the United States Constitution and the Constitution of Florida. In 2016 Florida Carry was named the Grassroots Organization of the Year by the Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms.

Florida Carry, Inc. was organized in order to better coordinate activities, effectively lobby the state legislature, and to provide a legal entity capable of filing suit to demand compliance with state and federal law. Florida Carry stands to represent our members, millions of gun owners, and the countless knife and defensive weapon carriers of Florida. We are not beholden to any national organization’s agenda that may compromise that mission. Florida Carry is the state’s largest independent second amendment advocacy organization.