U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Hawke Optics, a world leader in high-quality sporting optics with outstanding performance in the field at an amazing value to consumers, brings a new riflescope model to its value-packed Vantage IR lineup – the 2-7×32 IR. If you’re looking for a great, compact scope to mount on top of your rifle that doesn’t cost an arm and a leg, this is it.

There are a lot of reasons to go with a 2-7 power scope. As with most of Hawke’s 107 riflescopes, this new model is all caliber rated. It is a quick-handling scope that gets you on target fast and is great for those close-in shots, but it has the clarity and magnification for those longer shots in the field or on the range.

The Vantage IR 2-7×32 is built on a one-inch, mono-tube frame and has 11-layer, fully multi-coated optics with outstanding clarity. It is nitrogen purged to be water-, shock- and fog proof. The scope has Hawke’s MIL-DOT glass-etched reticle with five levels of adjustable red and green illumination with a rheostat on saddle, or you can turn it off for an all-black reticle. This scope has capped, low-profile turrets with ¼ MOA adjustment. Get on target quickly with the fast-focus eyeball and high torque zoom ring. Lens covers and a battery are included. These scopes are worry-free thanks to the Hawke No-Fault Lifetime Warranty.