Holosun HS507K-X2 Multi-Reticle 2 MOA Reflex Sight $289.99? ~ MAKE AN OFFER!

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Botach has an interesting promotion happening on some nice gun optics, where you can place your own offers on what you are willing to pay. We like the Holosun HS507K-X2 Multi-Reticle 2 MOA Reflex Sight and Botach has it listed for $289.99. This is the flagship optic from Holosun.

Checking some historical average price trends tools for this product we have seen it as low as $250.00 and an average of $289.99. The inside scoop from Botach is if you hit them with a fair price you can lock it in and check out instantly. Let us know in the comments below what offers worked for you guys and we can maybe dial in on what their lowest acceptable offer might be?

Holosun HS507K-X2 Multi-Reticle 2 MOA Reflex Sight The Holosun 507K X2 is an open-reflex Red Dot sight made specifically for concealed carry applications. Features include the Holosun Super Led with up to 50k hours of battery life, a Multi-Reticle System, Shake Awake, and Lock Mode. AP67 Waterproof and concealed-carry friendly, this sight is made for success. Manufactured from 7075 Aluminum and anodized, the frame is made for durability, enhancing tactical success. This Holosun Compact Pistol Red Dot is designed to be smaller and lighter weight, making it perfect for your concealed carry pistol.

