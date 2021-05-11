Holosun Increases Its Commitment to the NSSF and Gun Rights

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Beginning in February of 2014, Holosun opened a membership with NSSF (The Firearms Industry Trade Association). The NSSF is best known for hosting with US’s largest firearms industry event, SHOT Show, which is held in Las Vegas, Nevada, every January. Exhibitors at this event are some of the biggest names in the industry. SHOT Show is used to present new releases and the best innovations in the outdoors and shooting world.

The NSSF membership consists of thousands of manufacturers, distributors, firearms retailers, shooting ranges, sportsmen’s organizations and publishers nationwide. The purpose of the NSSF is to unify and amplify our strong industry voice and Holosun is proud to support that mission.

Industry and community programs developed by NSSF and supported by Holosun include: Don’t Lie For The Other Guy (www.dontlie.org), First Shots (www.nssf.org/firstshots), GunVote, Project ChildSafe/Own It? Respect it. Secure it. (www.nssf.org/safety), NSSF Congressional Fly-In, NSSF Industry Summit, NSSF Import/Export Conference, NSSF Import/Export Committee, NSSF Rimfire Challenge, NSSF Political Action Committee, Suicide Prevention, and SHOT Show.

“Holosun will continue to focus our resources on providing the best optics in the industry, but we also see it as our responsibility to give back to consumers through political efforts and educational programs that grow our customers as shooters and protect their second amendment rights. We truly believe that the second amendment was written into the constitution because the right to keep and bear arms guarantees all of our other rights.

For Holosun, upgrading to Patron membership at NSSF provides a vehicle to help our customers enjoy the shooting sports responsibly and to pass on that tradition to the next generation,” said Holosun’s Business Development Manager, Louis Craig.

“At Holosun, we are excited to participate at this new membership level with the NSSF. Our goal is to bring the best products and innovations to consumers. Our optics make shooting more fun, intuitive, and safe for every participant. Our partnership with the NSSF

will help to grow the industry, which is good for America.”





About Holosun Technologies

Holosun Technologies, located in the City of Industry, California, was established in 2013 by one of the industry’s most successful OEM manufacturers. Holosun is committed to creating innovative optic, laser/IR technologies that benefit a broad range of shooting, hunting, law enforcement, and military needs.

Over the course of the past decade, Holosun has been at the forefront of developing new sight technologies to fulfill a variety of shooting needs. Our product line includes innovations such as; 50,000 hr battery life, solar options, the ability to change reticles with the press of a button and IR/Laser units that utilize the most recent advancements in laser and LED technology. At Holosun, we pride ourselves on producing cutting-edge equipment with a competitive price that astounds the customer and the competition.

